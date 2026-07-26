The resurgence of digital cameras

For years, digital cameras sat forgotten in drawers as smartphones became the default way to document everyday life. Why carry another device when your phone could take sharper photos, record videos in 4K and instantly upload everything to social media?

Yet in 2026, the humble point-and-shoot is making an unexpected comeback.

Browse TikTok or Instagram and you’ll find countless videos of creators showing off compact cameras from the late 2000s and early 2010s. Models once considered outdated are now sought after on secondhand marketplaces, with brands like Canon, Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm finding a new audience among Gen Z and Gen Alpha. What was once obsolete has become one of the year’s biggest lifestyle accessories.

Part of the appeal is nostalgia. Many young adults grew up with family vacations documented on small digital cameras before smartphones took over. The slightly grainy flash photos, soft colors and imperfect image quality evoke a sense of familiarity that polished smartphone photography often lacks. In an era where phone cameras are engineered to produce crisp, HDR-perfect images, the imperfections of older digital cameras have become part of their charm.

Social media has played a major role in the revival. On TikTok and Instagram, creators share “digicam dumps” and tutorials on achieving that unmistakable early-2010s aesthetic. Unlike heavily edited Instagram feeds of the past, today’s users are increasingly drawn to photos that feel candid and unfiltered. A digital camera’s built-in flash, visible noise and unpredictable exposure create images that look less curated and more lived-in.

The trend also reflects a growing fatigue with smartphone culture. Taking photos on a phone often leads to endless editing, instant sharing and constant notifications. A digital camera offers a different experience. You take the photo, slip the camera back into your bag and continue enjoying the moment. There’s no temptation to immediately check messages or spend ten minutes perfecting a caption.

In many ways, carrying a digital camera has become a form of digital detox. It separates the act of taking photos from the pressure of posting them. Instead of documenting life for an audience, people are rediscovering the joy of simply documenting it for themselves.

There’s also an element of intentionality. Unlike smartphones, which encourage taking dozens of nearly identical shots, digital cameras make every click feel more deliberate. Photos are often transferred days later, turning the process of reviewing memories into an event rather than an instant habit. The anticipation becomes part of the experience.

For many young Filipinos, digital cameras have also become a companion for café hopping, weekend markets, beach trips and concerts. They’re small enough to slip into a tote bag yet distinctive enough to spark conversations. Like vinyl records, wired earphones and flip phones before them, point-and-shoot cameras have evolved beyond technology. They’ve become cultural objects that signal a slower, more intentional way of engaging with everyday life. S