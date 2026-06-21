‘The Ring’ actress passes away

The American actress Daveigh Chase, known for her roles in the horror film “The Ring” and Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch,” has passed away.

The sudden death of the 35-year-old actress was confirmed by her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, in a statement to American entertainment news outlet TMZ.

Hernandez revealed that Daveigh died on June 16, 2026, due to meningitis and a blood infection. He also shared that she was hospitalized in Los Angeles earlier this month due to malnutrition.

The former child star gained fame for voicing the Hawaiian girl Lilo Pelekai in Disney’s 2002 animated hit “Lilo & Stitch.” She reprised the role in its sequel and television spin-offs, including “Stitch! The Movie” (2003), “Lilo & Stitch: The Series” (2003) and “Leroy & Stitch” (2006). / TRC S