The rise of GIRLMONDAY

It all began on March 14, 2024, during a city fiesta in Canlaon City.

Bisrock musicians Cocoy Daragosa (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), Jemar Genon (lead guitar and backing vocals), Jekoy Ferrer (bass guitar and backing vocals) and Kenneth Avila (drums and backing vocals) took the stage, unaware that the performance would mark the beginning of their band, GIRLMONDAY.

From that first show, the group quickly began writing songs inspired by their personal experiences. Tracks such as “Hilak Lang,” “Biyahe” and “Nganong Gi Biyayaan” resonated with listeners while reflecting the strong bond among the four members.

As their following grew, GIRLMONDAY reached several milestones, including the release of their first album and performances at major Cebu events such as Sinulog, Rakaran and Yukbo. They also had the opportunity to open for the well-known Bisrock band Missing Filemon.

Their music has also received airplay on radio stations including iFM 93.9 and B Orig Free FM 89.

Blending alternative rock with Bisrock influences, the band’s songs often explore themes of love, betrayal and personal struggles drawn from real-life experiences.

“We don’t follow the usual sound,” said Daragosa. “We fuse rock with our personal influences and turn it into something uniquely ours.”

The band also credits Missing Filemon, particularly Insoy Niñal, for supporting and mentoring them as they pursued Bisaya songwriting.

GIRLMONDAY is currently working on music videos for selected songs from its first album while also recording material for a second release. Although the group does not yet have a regular bar residency, it continues to perform through bookings and special events.

For members who were friends even before forming the band, GIRLMONDAY represents more than just a musical project.

“It’s family,” the group said, describing a brotherhood that has grown stronger over time.

As the band continues to gain ground in the local music scene, its members say they remain committed to producing meaningful songs, promoting Bisaya music and supporting the growth of original local music.

From that first performance at a city fiesta to their growing presence in the Bisrock scene, GIRLMONDAY's journey is still unfolding.