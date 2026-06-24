The rise of vibrant punk, the sound of Kalii Skrums

Kalii Skrums arrived like a punchline you don’t want to stop laughing at — the kind that keeps replaying because everyone wants more. What started as a one-night gig project among friends in their 20s has, through late-night rehearsals and countless conversations, grown into a three-man band creating vibrant, happy noise out of Cebu.

Composed of Migi Brownlegs (vocals and bass), Jimi Herrera (guitar) and Ivan Rebutazo (drums), the trio blends surf energy with punk attitude, never getting stuck in the pretense of being serious.

Still, behind the stage lights, their music carries something softer and more human: a story you can feel.

How it all started

They began in pieces. Ivan and Migs were classmates in college, the kind who grew up close to rehearsal rooms and kept little demos moving forward through the gaps. They had already shared time and projects together, including Saint Lucille with Kurt Maraton. Jimi later crossed paths with Migi at a 2022 Siomai festival, and by February 2023, the three of them found themselves aligned again at the reopening of Hærsthetic by Jade, when their idea of Siloy Nights was still being conceptualized. “We were just some guys in their 20s trying to have fun,” Jimi said. Kalii Skrums was meant to be a single night, just a quick stop for the stage. “But here we are,” he said.

The band name Kalii Skrums came from a different kind of devotion. They took inspiration from the skate film “Lords of Dogtown,” a favorite of theirs for how it tells the true story of three guys who helped popularize skateboarding in California. In their reading, Kalii Skrums is a shorthand for ‘‘California Scumbags’’, a name that nods to counterculture energy and refuses to pretend it is more serious than it is. “I recommend readers, especially those who skate, to watch the film,” Ivan said. And once the music starts, you can hear why the name fits.

Jimi brings blues, jazz, alt rock and grunge. Migi carries the pull of Australian surf bands, indie rock and roots reggae. Ivan grew up on pop punk, post hardcore, new wave and alternative.Their sound comes together in the same space. You get surf rock at the core, with punk influence. “We do not want to be defined as a band enclosed with a specific genre,” they said. “If we have to name it, we go with Vibrant Punk.”

First debut album “Shoogloo’’

Kalii Skrums stepped into the spotlight with their debut album, “Shoogloo,” a 9-track release built from nights that happened, habits that stick and love along with everything love can leave behind. Even before the full album arrived, their first EP was already gathering attention, anchored by their most streamed single, “Zober.” For Migs, it’s memorable for one reason. “’Because of its message. That everyone has a habit not just about drinking, that constant habit that we cannot run from but somehow realize how bad it’s causing.’’ The band doesn’t want listeners to land on a single “correct” interpretation.

If there’s one takeaway they hope Shoogloo leaves behind, it’s the same message they keep returning to: “Have fun.”

Kalii Skrums as DIY band

DIY (Do it yourself) is not an aesthetic stunt for Kalii Skrums. It is a posture toward creative survival. With little to no budget, they teach themselves, and it shows up in everything they do, from music writing and recording to visuals and merch and in the way they organize shows and push promo work as if it is a signal to the scene. ‘’For us, it’s the only, say, platform, where you can feel your sense of freedom as an artist or collective. No labels to tell you what to release, no rules to follow in doing shows, you can charge your own shows where everybody is able to join the fun without the worry of it costing them a leg and an arm. It’s the freest type of art form.’’ the band shared.

‘’One example is how we marketed our latest album ‘Shoogloo’. We were running low on budget but still wanted to market and promote the show with the best quality possible. We looked online for inspirations, yet we ended up creating the most raw promo video we have created so far. Slate around the city, with our show flyer and documenting it.” It gave the band, as well as the production team a chance to showcase what they are really capable of doing if they just free themselves from the mainstream marketing.

Underground scene

in Cebu

They were scared at first, not because they lacked conviction, but because they did not fit the usual shape of a heavy band, not the stereotypical angry group people expect. They pushed anyway, and the response has been kinder than they expected. Peers and organizers held the door open long enough for their music to find new ears. The thing that keeps them going is the scene itself, the warmth that refuses to guard space like it belongs to only a few, insisting instead on making room for more voices. “What kept us going really is the community itself, how they show love to every band there is. It’s like the warmest feeling you’ll ever feel, the feeling where you feel accepted and loved and heard. That’s what we love in this community, that’s what we love about both the Cebu City Hardcore Scene and Indie Scene.” they shared.

Kalii Skrums describe the local scene as a patchwork of politics, keeping the scene safe and standing up for the marginalized, held together by people who believe inclusion is louder than gatekeeping.

Behind the music is the same togetherness, with Hostile Youth Records guiding them with promotions and Jade Makawili as well as Bo Sampelo from Stab helping with recording, mixing and mastering, including late nights at Jade’s home studio. They also shout out Hayahay and the KS Prod Team for posters, videos and flyers, saying they could not do it without them. Kalii Skrums wanted to let the people outside Cebu know that “yes, we are here” inviting outsiders to look closer at the city surface where genres and communities pulse beneath it all, where musicians move between art forms and hidden gems wait in small halls.

On the night of their debut album launch at Cebu’s Making Space on May 30, the band wanted nothing more than for the audience to: “Leave everything at the door and just enjoy the moment,” they said. In the years to come, they hope to be known not only for their sound, but for their spirit, the joy that makes people smile when they listen. Their next chapter is still being written, but one thing is already clear: you’ll be hearing more gigs with the same community heartbeat driving every step.

“Start your band, show up to local shows, support your artists and don’t let anyone tell you what you can or can’t do. You just have to be there and seize that moment.”

In Cebu, at least for now, Kalii Skrums is doing exactly that. S