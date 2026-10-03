The scout we forget to prepare for

Luffy Descartin

Cebu City National Science High School

I have spent much of my life being taught how to prepare for things. First aid. Camps. Emergencies. Bad weather. Scouting is, after all, rather fond of preparation.

And I like that about Scouting. There is comfort in knowing that, somewhere in the handbook, someone has already decided what happens next. But I keep wondering about the scout who has to figure it out when the handbook runs out. Because that scout is already here.

The world has become remarkably good at giving us answers. My phone can tell me where I am before I have the chance to admit that I am lost. Artificial intelligence can write an explanation before I have finished forming the

question.

Yet somehow, having more answers has not made deciding any easier.

A scout can learn to read a compass. But what happens when the problem isn’t knowing where north is, but knowing which direction is worth taking?

A scout can memorize the Scout Law. But what happens when being loyal conflicts with being honest? When obedience conflicts with conscience? When the easiest thing to do is precisely the thing you were never taught to question?

There are no merit badges for those. Maybe there should not be.

Because Scouting was never supposed to be a machine for producing young people who can perform every skill perfectly. The knots, maps, camps and ceremonies are useful. But the world outside the campsite is not particularly interested in whether we remembered the instructions.

It is interested in whether we can think.

We can get lost without ever leaving our bedrooms. We can be surrounded by information and still believe something false. We can ask a machine almost anything and still have to decide whether its answer deserves to be trusted.

Sige. Unsaon nato ni? What do we do now?

That may be the question a scout needs to be prepared for more than

any other.

Not because the old skills no longer matter. Keep the knots. Keep the compass. Keep the camping. But perhaps we should stop measuring preparedness only by how much we already know.

Sometimes being prepared means admitting that you do not know. Sometimes it means changing course. Sometimes it means realizing that a crowd can be wrong together.

And sometimes, perhaps, it simply means noticing that someone needs help before they have to ask.

That scout may not have the most badges on their sleeve. They may not know every knot in the handbook. They may even stare at a problem a moment longer than everyone else. But when the instructions end, they do not.

Maybe that is the scout we have forgotten to prepare for. Not the scout who knows everything. The scout who knows what to

do next.