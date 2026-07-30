The second time around: Seeing Siargao differently

The first time I went to Siargao, I traveled with friends and cousins. Like many first-time visitors, we filled our itinerary with island hopping, cafés and the usual tourist attractions. It was fun, but it also felt like I was seeing the island through the same lens as everyone else.

For many Cebuanos, Siargao is one of the easiest island escapes outside the province. With direct flights from Cebu taking around an hour, you can leave the city in the morning and find yourself surrounded by coconut-lined roads and white-sand beaches before lunchtime. Its accessibility has made the island a favorite long weekend destination for those looking to trade Cebu’s urban pace for a slower rhythm.

Traveling solo changed the way I experienced Siargao. Without having to follow anyone else’s schedule, I found myself slowing down, paying more attention to the little things and discovering parts of the island I had completely overlooked on my first visit.

I learned to ride a motorcycle before the trip

One thing I regretted during my first visit was not being able to explore freely. Since motorcycles are the primary way to get around Siargao, I made sure to learn how to ride one before coming back. It was one of the best decisions I made. Having my own motorcycle meant I could leave whenever I wanted, stop wherever I found something interesting, and take roads I wouldn’t have considered before. Just remember to bring your valid driver’s license, as checkpoints are common around the island.

I looked beyond the usual tourist spots

General Luna deserves its popularity, but there’s so much more to Siargao than its busiest town. This time, I intentionally explored quieter beaches, local eateries, roadside cafés and smaller communities. Some of my favorite moments happened in places that weren’t trending on social media or included in travel guides. The farther I drove from the crowds, the more I appreciated the slower rhythm of island life.

I talked to more people

Solo travel has a funny way of making you more approachable and more willing to approach others. Instead of staying within the comfort of a travel group, I found myself striking up conversations with locals, café owners and fellow travelers. Those small interactions gave me a deeper appreciation of the island beyond its scenery. Sometimes the stories people share become just as memorable as the destinations themselves.

I embraced a slower pace

I originally planned to surf, but a back injury meant I had to skip the activity entirely. Surprisingly, not surfing became one of the highlights of my trip. Instead of chasing waves, I spent long afternoons reading by the beach, journaling, watching the tide come in and simply existing without feeling pressured to check off another attraction. It reminded me that travel doesn’t always have to be packed with activities. Sometimes the most meaningful memories come from doing very little at all.

The island has peaceful coastlines, coconut-lined roads, quiet fishing villages and scenic spots that receive far fewer visitors. The island feels much larger and much richer once you venture beyond its most photographed corners.

Going back to Siargao taught me that revisiting a place doesn’t have to feel repetitive. Sometimes it’s only on the second visit that you stop trying to see everything and start allowing a place to reveal itself to you.