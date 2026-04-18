The Sessionistas: The Sound of a Shared Life

THERE are voices that impress, and then there are voices that stay. The Sessionistas belong to the latter. Not just because of their vocal power but because every note they sing carries a life fully lived. And on April 18, 2026, they bring that music back to Cebu at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

For Princess Velasco, each performance begins with purpose.

“With any song that I perform, whether it be recorded or live, my intention is to sing it as truthfully as I can,” she said. “My only hope is that the listener resonates with the song’s message and through my rendition, it connects with them on a deeper level.” Its this belief that defines her signature simplicity “I believe a good song can stand on just the words and melody.”

Duncan Ramos’ musical philosophy is rooted in the same emotional clarity.

“If we truly embrace life, joy, sorrow, pain, relationships, the divine…that soulful sound in different shades will come out naturally. The heart and voice will sync musically,” he expressed.

For Juris, understanding is the key to interpretation. “It’s important to understand the story of a song,” she shared.

Across genres, Sitti Navarro welcomes both exploration and return.

“It’s fun and necessary to go out of my comfort zone... For my YouTube channel Sitti Lite, I collaborate with other artists in other genres. In 2018, I released an electric album called ElectroSitti,” she shared.

“But also, like when one travels to different places, when I come back to bossa nova, there’s always the ‘there’s no place like home’ feeling.”

Nyoy Volante sees identity as constant evolution. “I don’t think you need to, honestly. In the midst of improving and discovering, a part of you stays loyal to your roots anyway,” he said. I don’t see no reason not to reinvent out of fear of losing your original persona. Your current identity is your identity.”

For Ice Seguerra, authenticity means alignment. “Authenticity for me now, is really about alignment. Kung sino ako offstage, dapat hindi malayo sa kung sino ako onstage,” Ice shared. “Now its more about peace… Success now is sustainability. Emotionally, creatively, even spiritually.”

As OPM continues to evolve, the group does not see replacement, but expansion.

“Music now compared to how I started hss become way more diverse,” Duncan said. Princess added, I have always believed that Filipinos have an innate musical talent that is in our blood — our music is loaded with love, pain, and hope and will endure for generations to come.’

For the Sessionistas, more than music, it is connection that truly defines them. “When we are together, we just see ourselves as a bunch of friends who love to sing,” said Princess.

In the end, the Sessionistas stay rooted in what they have always been: lives carried by music and voices carrying lives. (Tasha Zosa Anton)