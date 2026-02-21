The silent burden of irregular students

“Life is not a race,” a line from the song Karera by BINI, has become a comforting reminder for many students striving to complete their academic loads and graduate on time. Yet for irregular students carrying different burdens, this message raises a deeper question: Is life truly not a race for them, or is this belief merely a comforting response to unrealistic societal expectations?

Being irregular often happens when a student is unable to follow a standard academic track due to failed courses, shifted programs, working while studying, or facing other difficult obstacles. Because of this, they often experience ups and downs in their journey to continue their education.

Princess Dolly Cuyno, a first-year medical technology student from Velez College, said, “I became irregular because I was unable to balance my major subjects and minor subjects.” She also mentioned that she tends to come home late due to the long distance between her school and her house, which led her to feel tired and unable to give herself enough time to study.

Junalle Maghanoy, a first-year political science student from the University of the Visayas, said, “Being an irregular student was never on my bingo card when I started college.” She also shared that she struggles with academic pressure, peer pressure, and the silent pressure that comes with being irregular. “I may still have a long way to go, but I am no longer where I used to be,” she added.

One of the heaviest burdens of an irregular student is academic pressure. They often face complex class schedules and the constant fear of being left behind. When every semester starts, there are numerous questions running through their heads: Will the subject be available? Will it conflict with another class? These emotional battles create a quiet anxiety that regular students might not experience.

They also face societal stereotypes, where people judge them simply for being irregular students who do not align with common expectations. Questions often arise: Why are they still at that year level despite their age? Why are they not at the same level as their classmates last year? Or worse, why did they suddenly shift courses after losing their spark? This unfair labeling often deepens their struggles and overlooks the real effort they put into continuing their education.

Some might argue that irregular students are careless, lazy, or academically weak, but in reality, many became irregular not by choice but due to circumstances beyond their control, such as financial struggles, family responsibilities, health concerns, or the need to work while studying. What others see as a delay is often the result of resilience and sacrifice.

Yet, despite these burdens, irregular students develop adaptability and bravery. They gain adaptability by mixing with different classrooms, classmates, and teachers, and bravery by stepping forward outside their comfort zones. They learn to manage their time effectively and rebuild themselves after setbacks. Their journey may be longer and more complicated, but it often shapes stronger determination and perseverance.

Life is indeed not a race. What truly matters is not how straight the road is, but the courage to keep walking it. Irregular students are not behind; they are simply walking on a different road toward the same dreams. And sometimes, the longer road builds the strongest travelers.

Aryan Orat / University of the Visayas