‘The Silent Noise’ premieres March 20 on Prime Video

PRIME Video has released a first look at the upcoming Filipino crime drama series “The Silent Noise,” starring Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo.

Produced by ABS-CBN Studios, the series is set in a small town where the discovery of a body forces a deaf son to confront a long-suppressed truth, testing the stability of his family.

Directed by Onat Diaz, “The Silent Noise” also introduces KD Omalin. Panganiban and Marudo portray parents navigating the impact of the investigation on their household.

The series explores themes of accountability, family tension and the consequences of silence.

“The Silent Noise” premieres March 20, 2026, and will be available on Prime Video in the Philippines and other territories where the platform operates./ TRC