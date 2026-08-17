The story of Patterned Petals, Cebu's flower shop on two wheels

Roadside stalls and bustling community markets have long shaped Cebu’s floral culture. For florist and founder, Christine De La Torre, the dream of sharing blooms required only two wheels, a reliable engine and an open heart.

What began as a pandemic-era idea pinned in her journal has since grown into Patterned Petals, a mobile flower shop built around her trusty scooter, Natūra. From modest P100 bouquets to custom arrangements, Christine is proving that beauty need not be reserved for grand occasions.

A leap of faith on two wheels

Christine began her journey without formal training in floristry. Guided by art books, online tutorials and trial and error, she pursued the craft through passion and persistence.

Her inspiration came from Roka, a UK-based florist who sold flowers from a bicycle. Christine discovered the concept during the pandemic and kept it in her journal.

“When the thought came to me, ‘what if I sold flowers from my motorcycle?’ I decided to take the risk,” Christine said. “It was really about jumping in headfirst and putting my whole heart into it. I didn’t have everything figured out, but I knew I wanted to try and see where it would take me.”

Equipped with a worn but durable basket securely tied to Natūra, which she has owned since 2022, she launched her first pop-up at Molave Community Marketplace. Despite the rain, community support poured in.

“Most people found it cute and beautiful that my scooter was surrounded by blooms,” she said. “When I told them, ‘she carried all of this, including me,’ they were mesmerized.”

Cultivating accessibility

At the heart of Patterned Petals is a commitment to supporting local farmers and vendors while keeping flowers accessible and affordable. By sourcing blooms from local markets and farmers, Christine supports homegrown livelihoods while keeping her prices affordable.

“The P100 price is always available during our pop-ups,” Christine said. “I believe everyone deserves a little beauty in their day, regardless of their budget and whether there is a special occasion or not. Flowers don’t always have to be reserved for birthdays, anniversaries or big celebrations.”

Although Patterned Petals has expanded to offer bespoke arrangements for major milestones, accessibility remains a non-negotiable part of the business.

Navigating the open road

Operating a flower shop on wheels comes with challenges, chief among them unpredictable weather and the difficulty of securing suitable community spaces. Christine has learned to adapt her floral selections while embracing the uncertainty of the journey.

At the end of each pop-up, she follows a heartwarming personal tradition: giving away any remaining flowers to passersby.

“I would rather give them to someone and make them smile than let them sit around and eventually go to waste,” she said. “For me, flowers are meant to be enjoyed, shared and given away.”

Patterned Petals recently celebrated its first anniversary on July 11 with a community gathering featuring flower mandalas, music and collaborative workshops. Christine now looks forward to taking Natūra to more neighborhoods across Cebu.

“Running a flower shop on wheels taught me to be flexible,” Christine said. “Just like flowers, you learn to adapt to every season and continue blooming anyway.”