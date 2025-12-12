The streamers your children (and you) can't stop watching: The Streamer Awards 2025

Streaming has grown into a cultural force that shapes how people gather and interact. During the “new normal,” when much of the world moved online, platforms like Twitch became entertainment hubs and virtual neighborhoods.

Esports tournaments drew massive crowds, gaming streams became daily routines and niche content, sometimes as simple as someone talking to a camera, found devoted audiences. People were connecting in real time, sharing reactions, inside jokes and stories.

That’s why streaming communities feel so alive. There’s an authenticity in seeing things unfold as they happen, a sense of belonging in becoming part of a chat that reacts together. Over time, we slowly understand why children these days would rather spend it online. If you’re curious about the online personalities who keep audiences glued to their screens, there’s now a dedicated awards show that celebrates exactly that. The Streamer Awards, the biggest community-powered, streamer-focused awards program, honors the most outstanding creators who practically run the internet now.

Here are the names that made the list and the type of content they make:

Plaqueboymax – Best Music

Streamer

Plaqueboymax turns Twitch into a live studio, creating songs on the spot, hosting “In the Booth” sessions and shaping Gen Z music culture through spontaneous, high-energy streams.

Emiru – Best Creative

Arts Streamer

Emiru blends gaming, cosplay and pop culture into large-scale creative streams, from costume contests to real-life adventures, making her channel a hub for imagination and fandom.

Fanum – Best Roleplay

Streamer

Fanum brings New York personality to every stream, mixing IRL humor, roleplay chaos and AMP-style storytelling into unpredictable, community-driven entertainment.

Caedrel – Best MOBA

Streamer

Caedrel mixes pro-level League of Legends insight with casual, funny analysis while co-streaming major esports events, creating a go-to space for MOBA fans of all skill levels.

ijustlovepuzzles – Hidden

Gem Award

ijustlovepuzzles creates cozy, comforting streams centered on massive jigsaw puzzles, community warmth and slow-paced, wholesome entertainment.

Clix – Best Battle

Royale Streamer

Clix delivers high-speed Fortnite gameplay mixed with loud humor, competitive energy and viral moments that capture the spirit of the battle royale community.

LilyPichu – Best Fighting

Game Streamer

LilyPichu blends gaming, voice acting, cosplaying and lighthearted comedy, bringing her signature charm to fighting games and variety content across Twitch and YouTube.

Sodapoppin – Best

MMORPG Streamer

Sodapoppin is known for chaotic, personality-driven MMORPG streams, bringing humor, spontaneity and years of streaming influence to every game he touches.

LilAggy – Best Speedrun

Streamer

LilAggy’s channel is built on fast-paced Soulsborne speedruns, creative mod challenges and a community that thrives on humor and high-skill gameplay.

Flight23White – Best Sports

Streamer

Flight23White mixes gaming, reactions, sports commentary and real-life personality into streams that feel like a blend of comedy, chaos and unfiltered storytelling.

Tubbo – Best Minecraft

Streamer

Tubbo creates whimsical, high-energy Minecraft content — from Dream SMP, an invite-only survival multiplayer server, storytelling to marathon “Tubbathon” events that mix gaming, cooking and community-driven fun.

Flats – Best Marvel

Rivals Streamer

Flats streams Overwatch, Marvel Rivals and variety games with expert tank gameplay, laid-back humor and a strong, engaged community.

TheBurntPeanut – Best FPS

Streamer

TheBurntPeanut brings fast-paced FPS or first person gameplay to life through a custom talking-peanut avatar, pairing sharp shooting with creative production and high-energy humor.

Jynxzi – Best Strategy

Game Streamer

Jynxzi built his channel on tactical shooters and strategy gameplay, mixing top-tier reactions, competitive intensity and a massive, loyal viewer base.

Rayasianboy – Best Reality

Streamer

Rayasianboy streams lifestyle and reality-style content highlighted by collaborations with Kai Cenat and content creator group AMP, blending humor, spontaneity and day-in-the-life storytelling.

IShowSpeed – Best

IRL Streamer

IShowSpeed delivers unpredictable IRL (in real life) chaos, global adventures, soccer content and high-intensity comedy that turn every stream into a viral spectacle.

KreekCraft – Best Vertical

Live Streamer

KreekCraft specializes in vertical-format livestreams, breaking gaming news, Roblox content and real-time updates designed for fast, mobile-first audiences.

Peak – Best Stream Game

Peak dominates streaming with its daily-changing cooperative climbing challenges, pushing creators into high-stakes teamwork and chaotic mountain survival.

FaZe Clan – Best Content

Organization

FaZe Clan produces creator-driven content across gaming, lifestyle and esports, shaping internet culture through collaborations, tournaments and viral videos.

TotaMC – Best International

Streamer

TotaMC streams bilingual “Just Chatting” content, switching between Portuguese and English with high energy, cultural humor and nonstop community interaction.

TheBurntPeanut – Best

VTuber

TheBurntPeanut uses a custom 3-D peanut avatar to create high-energy FPS content, mixing humor, technical flair and a signature animated persona.

CaseOh – Best Variety

Streamer / Gamer of the Year

CaseOh delivers chaotic variety content — from food challenges to meme-worthy gameplay — powered by his loud humor, community bits and viral personality. He originally began by streaming NBA 2K, a humble start that eventually evolved into the larger-than-life entertainer his audience knows today.

Kai Cenat – Best Just

Chatting Streamer

Kai Cenat leads the category with comedy-driven conversations, celebrity guests, pranks and live events that dominate Twitch culture.

Marlon – Rising Star Award

Marlon creates personality-first streams built on humor, lifestyle storytelling and rising influence across TikTok and Twitch.

FaZe Adapt – Best Breakout

Streamer

FaZe Adapt streams gaming, vlogs, challenges, and reaction content with the classic FaZe personality, mixing nostalgia with new momentum in his comeback year.

Maya Higa – League of

Their Own

Maya Higa streams wildlife education, conservation work and behind-the-scenes animal care, blending entertainment with meaningful environmental advocacy.

Cinna – The Sapphire Award

Cinna streams variety gameplay, lifestyle content and fun collaborations, bringing charisma and reality-TV energy to her growing community.

IShowSpeed – Streamer of

the Year

Speed dominates the internet with explosive IRL moments, global livestreams and comedic chaos that redefine what live entertainment can be.

JasonTheWeen – Streamer’s Choice Award

JasonTheWeen creates chill, personality-driven streams — a mix of Valorant gameplay, humor and interactive conversation.

Doublelift – Legacy Award

Doublelift streams League gameplay, commentary and esports analysis with the insight of an eight-time League Championship Series champion, shaping the scene with his personality and legacy.

Meanwhile, Agent 00 and ExtraEmily won Best Stream Duo. Best Streamed Collab went to Kai Cenat and LeBron James, while Best Marathon Stream was awarded to Mafiathon 3.

Best Streamed Event went to Streamer University. Rounding out the list, Best Streamer Series was given to In The Booth, a live music and collaboration series that transformed Twitch into a studio-style creative stage. S