The sweet, steamy nostalgia of North Cebu's Pintos

There’s a small, comforting ritual that marks the overland road to northern Cebu: the sight of pale yellow parcels, stacked like sleepy mail along the highway. Tied with strips of dried husk, they steam in the morning heat — hot, heavy and humming with the smell of corn. These are pintos, Bogo’s sweet corn parcels, and for anyone who grew up with them, one bite is an invitation back home.

The art of the husk

Unwrap a pintos and the first thing that reaches you is its aroma — warm corn, butter, a hint of coconut, and a faint grassy note from the husk itself. The look is humble: a puckered pouch of steamed batter gleaming through its corn-silk seam. But the mouthfeel is unexpectedly luxurious.

According to Melody Amoroto, who grew up in Daanbatanyan, “There are ways to cook pintos; some are just simple, just plain with a little bit of sugar added. Then there are others that are special, where they add milk. And it depends on a person’s taste, but it’s delicious — like freshly boiled corn.”

Finely ground young corn is worked into a silken batter, enriched with condensed and evaporated milk and a dab of margarine or butter. Some makers fold in grated young coconut or a scatter of soft cheese; others keep it spare, letting the corn sing. Cooks spoon the mixture into cleaned, pliable husks, fold them into neat packets, tie them with dried plant fiber, then stack them in giant steaming vats over wood fires. The husk does more than hold; it seasons the batter, lending a subtle, tea-like note that balances the pastry’s sweet, dairy warmth.

A taste of place

What makes a true northern Cebu pintos isn’t a fancy technique but restraint. Sugar is sparing; sweetness comes from the corn itself, bright and sun-warmed. Steaming yields a custardy interior that gives softness, while the husk’s faint earthiness keeps each bite from feeling cloying — comfort food with a careful hand.

Amoroto’s memories of pintos are inseparable from the harvest season. “Back then, when we were little, whenever it was harvest season, it was like we kept eating anagon (young corn) so pintos could be made all the time, and my siblings and I were taught by our mother how to make it,” she said. Her recollection roots the delicacy not just in taste, but in the quiet domestic rituals that shaped it — corn gathered fresh, husks cleaned by hand, and recipes passed from mother to child.

From roadside snack to cultural symbol

Pintos travel well. Bundles are a common pasalubong for island-hopping travelers from Bantayan or Malapascua, and they anchor a ritual of returning: hot pintos and a cup of native sikwate, hands steamed and fingers sticky. In Bogo, the snack has moved beyond the roadside table to become a civic emblem — celebrated each year in a festival that honors the corn farmers and home cooks whose hands have shaped the recipe across generations.