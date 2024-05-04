The tale of almost-winners: Filipinos who nearly conquered global competitions

4th Impact

This all-sister group from the Philippines reached the semi-finals of “X Factor UK” in 2015. 4th Impact’s powerful performances and harmonies won them a vast international following, though they did not make it to the very end of the competition.

The stories of these remarkable individuals — Janine Tugonon, Jessica Sanchez, Marina Summers, Marcelito Pomoy, KZ Tandingan and 4th Impact — are a testament to the Filipino spirit of perseverance and excellence. Each has carved out a place for themselves and their heritage on the global stage, inspiring countless others to pursue their dreams, no matter how daunting the odds. Their journeys teach us that sometimes, the heart and determination shown along the way are as valuable as any trophy.