The tranquility of Mt. Naupa: Why Naga is a different kind of bewitching place

In the midst of my eventful days, I try to find some time to break away and hike, and that’s when I decided to head to Mt. Naupa in Brgy. Cogon, Naga. The trail is an easy favorite for beginners, especially when you don’t want to spend hours enduring a grueling commute or car ride just to get a breath of fresh air.

This adventure offers a chill, therapeutic trek that takes roughly 45 minutes, depending entirely on your pacing and how often you stop to take in the views.

How to get there

Getting there is straightforward. Head to the Cebu South Bus Terminal and hop on a bus or jeep bound for Carcar City. Ask the driver to drop you off at Tungkop, Minglanilla.

Keep an eye out for the Sisters of Mary School on the right side of the road. From there, locate Lolo Tinong’s Bakeshop, where a line of habal-habal drivers waits. Hop on a motorcycle going to the drop-off point in Brgy. Cogon — just inform the driver that you’re heading to Mt. Naupa jump-off.

Trail companions and guardian dogs

The trail begins with a gentle incline, winding through local pathways greeting you with mountain breezes. On your hike, you’re gonna meet a lot of friendly locals and even kids who will gladly smile and show you the way if you look a bit lost. There is a beautiful simplicity here — just follow the dirt path, keep an open mind, and be mindful of the nature that surrounds you, remembering that you’re there as a visitor.

Once you reach the campsite, you’ll immediately meet a lot of «guardian dogs.» Literally, they surround you the moment you drop your pack, politely asking to be petted and rolling over for belly rubs. When you’re trekking alone, you don’t need to worry about lacking company because these local camp dogs treat you like an old friend, sticking by your side as if they’ve known you forever.

Best time to hike

According to the locals in the area, timing is everything. It’s best to head there early in the morning to catch the sunrise and the elusive sea of clouds rolling over the peaks, or late in the afternoon to watch the daylight fade into a blanket of glittering city lights below. They also advise to avoid hiking during the heavy rain season, as the dirt roads and clay trails become incredibly muddy, slippery and challenging to navigate.

When you finally stand at the peak, take it all in: the panoramic views of verdant hills that feel like they’ve morphed into one continuous wave, and the rolling ridges silhouetted against the soft glow of the sunset. It’s the kind of view that slows your breathing and makes you truly think life is worth living.

One thing is absolutely true: Naga is a bewitching place — but only in the best, most magical kind of way. S