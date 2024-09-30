The ultimate guide to Filipino 'Sawsawan'

Spiced Vinegar

Spiced vinegar is a staple in Filipino households, offering a tangy and spicy kick. It is made by infusing vinegar with ingredients such as garlic, bird’s-eye chilis, ginger, peppercorns, fish sauce and sugarcane vinegar. Regional variations, such as Pinakurat from Cebu and Sinamak from Bacolod, highlight the diversity of this condiment. Epicurious, a food blog, outlines a recipe for spiced vinegar that uses garlic cloves, fresh ginger and whole chiles.

Chili Garlic Oil

Chili garlic oil is a versatile condiment made by infusing oil with chopped garlic and chili peppers. It enhances a variety of dishes like noodles, dumplings, and grilled meats. Panlasang Pinoy’s recipe calls for slow-cooking Thai chili peppers, garlic and canola oil with star anise and bay leaves. Vinegar, hoisin sauce, sugar and salt are added for extra flavor.

Fishball Sauce

Commonly referred to as “Manong’s sauce,” fishball sauce is a favorite among street food lovers. Its balanced blend of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors comes from combining brown sugar, soy sauce and garlic. Certified foodies shares a method that involves boiling water, cornstarch, brown sugar, soy sauce and garlic until the mixture thickens. Additional salt, pepper and chilis can be added for extra heat.

Bagoong

Bagoong is a fermented condiment made from fish or shrimp, known for its salty and umami-rich taste. It pairs well with traditional Filipino dishes like kare-kare and binagoongan, where it adds depth to the overall flavor. Pilipinas Recipes provides a recipe for bagoong alamang that includes fermented shrimp paste, cooking oil, garlic, onion, sugar, vinegar, water, salt and pepper.

Liver Sauce

Liver sauce is a savory mixture made from pork or chicken liver blended with soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and spices. According to Serious Eats, a method for making liver sauce involves cooking the liver with onions, garlic and tomatoes, then blending the mixture and simmering it with soy sauce and sugar until it thickens.

Toyomansi

Toyomansi is a popular Filipino condiment that combines soy sauce and calamansi juice, often with garlic and chilies for added heat. This versatile sauce is used for dipping, marinating, or drizzling over various dishes, adding a refreshing yet bold twist. Whisper of Yum offers a recipe that incorporates fresh calamansi juice, soy sauce and chopped chilis.