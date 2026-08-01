KNOWN as one of Cebu’s premier speakeasy destinations, The Vault Room brings its signature cocktail experience beyond the bar through The Vault Room Mobile Bar, serving weddings, corporate events, luxury brand activations, and private celebrations across Cebu and beyond.

Since launching on July 1, 2023, The Vault Room Mobile Bar has proudly served 258 clients and counting, earning the trust of leading companies, luxury brands, and countless private clients seeking elevated cocktail experiences for their events.

What sets The Vault Room apart is its commitment to quality, presentation, and hospitality. Guests enjoy professionally crafted cocktails served in elegant glassware, creating a premium experience that goes beyond the typical mobile bar setup.

At the heart of our reputation is our cocktail program, highlighted by what many guests consider the Best Amaretto Sour in Cebu. Combining classic bartending techniques with quality ingredients and modern creativity, we deliver cocktails that are balanced, memorable, and consistently exceptional.

Clients may choose from our curated cocktail menu or work with our team to create bespoke signature cocktails tailored to their event. Whether it's a wedding signature drink, a corporate launch cocktail, or a personalized creation for a special milestone, each drink is thoughtfully designed to complement the occasion.

For whisky enthusiasts and collectors, The Vault Room also offers a Spirit Bottle Consignment Service, allowing clients to enjoy their preferred premium whisky and spirit selections while benefiting from professional bartending service throughout the event.

Over the years, The Vault Room Mobile Bar has been part of successful events for respected brands and institutions including BYD, Maserati, Ferrari, BDO, Cebu Landmasters, and Cebu Doctors' University Hospital, while also serving numerous weddings, private gatherings, and corporate celebrations throughout the region.

In addition, The Vault Room actively collaborates with premium liquor brands for cocktail showcases, tasting events, product launches, and experiential brand activations.

What our clients say

Ms. Shirley C. (USA)

"Thank you so much to The Vault Room Team! Everyone LOVED the drinks. The Collateral Clarity Signature Cocktail was everyone's favorite. Even my mom (who doesn't drink much) had six! People were still posting about it the next day because it was dangerously good!"

Mrs. Angeli Lim (Cebu, Philippines)

"The Best of Amaretto Sour in Cebu! The Best mobile bar with exceptional service!"

Dr. Tatong (Cebu, Philippines)

"Thank you Vault Room Team for making a great impact in my wedding! Lami-an kaayo tanan guests with all the cocktails served"

Mr. Neil S. @chefbuano (Lifestyle & Food influencer)

"TVR Mobile bar is always a welcome sight whenever I attend events in Cebu. I'm always happy to see them because the team is sooo friendly and they make some of the best cocktails around. My favorite is their Amaretto Sour...it is seriously the BEST! And if you want something different, just ask the Mixologist. They are more than happy to customize a drink based on your taste preference!"

Mobile bar packages

Our mobile bar packages start at P23,000.

We also offer customized and tailor-fit packages based on your budget, guest count, event requirements, and preferred cocktail selections. Whether you're planning an intimate celebration or a large-scale corporate event, we can create a package that suits your needs.

Let's create something memorable

Whether you're planning a wedding, executive gathering, product launch, private celebration, or corporate event, The Vault Room Mobile Bar is ready to bring exceptional cocktails and professional service directly to your venue.

For inquiries and bookings

We would love to discuss your event and create a customized cocktail experience for you.

Contact our Sales Executive for Mobile Bar & Private Events:

📞 0998-8542101

📞 0925-5559485

📱 Instagram: @thevaultroomcebu

📱 Facebook: The Vault Room Cebu

The Vault Room Mobile Bar

Home of Cebu's Best Amaretto Sour. Serving unforgettable cocktails, one event at a time. 🍸 (SPONSORED CONTENT)