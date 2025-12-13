The viral cost

Social media consists of web-based applications that allow users to create and exchange content and connect with others. This ecosystem presents a powerful set of tools that shape our daily lives.

Pros: These platforms allow us to access news, educational content, and information quickly. They facilitate global communication and can be powerful tools for education and awareness.

Cons: However, the same structure that promotes rapid information sharing also provides avenues for harassment, false information that spreads rapidly, and negative feedback. As I observe, while some content creators produce helpful, informative videos, others generate content by harassing, mocking, or criticizing people in public spaces.

The sad reality is that those violent or negative videos often get more engagement or views than educational content. The victims frequently only discover they have gone viral through third parties, facing immediate public scrutiny, nasty comments, and demeaning memes without the full story being told.

The pervasive nature of this negative content has tangible effects on behavior. Users become frightened and choose to stay away from public exposure. As a communication student, I understand this through the lens of Cultivation Theory, where repeated long-term exposure to media content shapes our perception of reality. The more we are exposed to this kind of content, the more it shapes our minds to perceive the world as a hostile and intrusive place.

This cultivated fear manifests in real-world interactions. In my experience, people are now scared of being interviewed. Even when we explain it is strictly for school purposes, most refuse. They do not want to be involved because they cannot predict when an unexpected moment in their day might end up online subject to public scrutiny.

It is quite disappointing that people are refusing to speak their opinions, which limits the potential for open dialogue and the gathering of good information for educational projects.

Today’s situation shows the need to be more aware of how our online actions affect others. To improve society, we must be responsible consumers—thinking critically about what we share, avoiding the chase for views, and remembering that real people are behind every post. Respect for privacy and consent is essential, as sharing content without permission can cause serious harm.

Social media is powerful, but it must be used wisely. We should avoid harmful content and not put popularity or profit above integrity. True content creators focus on educating and uplifting others. Furthermore, true content is made with purpose and respect, genuine support follows—unlike the short-lived attention from harmful or low-quality posts.