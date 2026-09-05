The Week in Photos: Cebu marks week of civic events, protests and tourism summit

Haze alert

By Thursday, Sept. 3, another concern hovered over the island. Haze blanketed the Metro Cebu skyline, pushing air quality to the “acutely unhealthy” level based on monitoring by the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.THE week began with a moment of remembrance and reflection as the Cebu City Government, through the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission, held a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of national hero Jose Rizal in Plaza Sugbo on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in observance of National Heroes’ Day. The ceremony honored the courage, sacrifices and contributions of the nation’s heroes.

That same evening, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro delivered her second State of the Province Address at the Social Hall of the Capitol. Vice Gov. Glen Soco, members of the Provincial Board, local officials and government employees attended the address as Baricuatro presented the Province’s priorities and programs.

The following day, Sept. 1, transport workers and urban poor organizations took to the streets as Piston Cebu held a protest outside the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 office in Carreta, Cebu City. The group called for government assistance and fuel subsidies for drivers awaiting aid. A dialogue followed with DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero, who listened to their concerns and requested the names of drivers seeking assistance.