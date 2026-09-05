The Week in Photos: Cebu marks week of civic events, protests and tourism summit

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
THE week began with a moment of remembrance and reflection as the Cebu City Government, through the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission, held a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of national hero Jose Rizal in Plaza Sugbo on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in observance of National Heroes’ Day. The ceremony honored the courage, sacrifices and contributions of the nation’s heroes.
That same evening, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro delivered her second State of the Province Address at the Social Hall of the Capitol. Vice Gov. Glen Soco, members of the Provincial Board, local officials and government employees attended the address as Baricuatro presented the Province’s priorities and programs.
The following day, Sept. 1, transport workers and urban poor organizations took to the streets as Piston Cebu held a protest outside the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 office in Carreta, Cebu City. The group called for government assistance and fuel subsidies for drivers awaiting aid. A dialogue followed with DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero, who listened to their concerns and requested the names of drivers seeking assistance.
Haze alert
By Thursday, Sept. 3, another concern hovered over the island. Haze blanketed the Metro Cebu skyline, pushing air quality to the “acutely unhealthy” level based on monitoring by the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.THE week began with a moment of remembrance and reflection as the Cebu City Government, through the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission, held a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of national hero Jose Rizal in Plaza Sugbo on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in observance of National Heroes’ Day. The ceremony honored the courage, sacrifices and contributions of the nation’s heroes.
That same evening, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro delivered her second State of the Province Address at the Social Hall of the Capitol. Vice Gov. Glen Soco, members of the Provincial Board, local officials and government employees attended the address as Baricuatro presented the Province’s priorities and programs.
The following day, Sept. 1, transport workers and urban poor organizations took to the streets as Piston Cebu held a protest outside the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 office in Carreta, Cebu City. The group called for government assistance and fuel subsidies for drivers awaiting aid. A dialogue followed with DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero, who listened to their concerns and requested the names of drivers seeking assistance.
Bayan presser
Later that day, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas and Makabayan vice president for Visayas John Ruiz III spoke during a press conference along M.C. Briones St. near Carbon Public Market in Cebu City. Ruiz condemned his arrest and his alleged designation as Cebu’s “most wanted” following his release on bail.
Regional summit
The week culminated in a celebration of regional cooperation and culture as representatives from eight member states and provinces gathered in Lapu-Lapu City for the 19th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation (Eatof) General Assembly. Led by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, the two-day assembly carried the theme “NEW EATOF, GO GLOCAL,” focusing on strengthening regional tourism cooperation and addressing emerging global challenges, including climate change.
Cultural showcase
Adding a distinctly Cebuano cultural touch to the gathering, Lumad Basakanon performed for the delegates, showcasing local culture through music and dance. The event concluded with the signing of the joint declaration among participating members.