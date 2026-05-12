The Weeknd unveils final 2026 Asia leg of record-breaking global tour

THE Weeknd is bringing his blockbuster “After Hours til Dawn” stadium tour to Asia for a final run this year, marking the conclusion of the highest-grossing tour ever by a male solo artist.

The 2026 leg kicks off Sept. 20 at Tokyo’s Belluna Dome and concludes on Nov. 4 in Kuala Lumpur. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will also make stops in Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

Fans in Asia will witness the final chapter of a tour that has already redefined live performance standards across North America, Europe and Latin America. / BKA