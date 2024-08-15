The weight of Yulo’s gold

A newfound Olympic spirit has gripped the Philippines, even among those previously indifferent to sports. The “Golden Boy,” Carlos Yulo, returning triumphant from the Paris 2024 Olympics has set the nation abuzz.

In a country not traditionally known for its gymnastics prowess, Yulo’s achievements stand out remarkably. Yulo is the Philippines’ second Olympic gold medalist.

NBC News wrote, “The Philippines’ first male athlete to win Olympic gold prompts an outpouring of #PinoyPride.” Yulo has now become world-famous, proving his mettle on the global stage. He didn’t just meet expectations — he exceeded them, winning two gold medals in total for gymnastics events.

Medals

As the Games held its closing ceremony on Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, the 2024 Summer Games medal table on the Olympics’ official website shows the Philippines ranking 37th with a total haul of two gold and two bronze medals. There were 206 participating nations for the 2024 Olympics.

Yulo won the two golds in the Men’s Floor Artistic Gymnastics and Men’s Vault Artistic Gymnastics events, while the two bronze medals were earned by boxers Aira Villegas (women’s boxing 50 kg event) and Nesthy Petecio (women’s boxing 57 kg event).

These four medals bring the country’s total Olympic tally to 18 (three gold, five silver and 10 bronze).

The Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist is weightlifter Hidilyn Francisco Diaz-Naranjo, who topped the women’s 55 kg category at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Comparison

NBC Chicago published a ranking of the countries with the most gold medals after the 2024 Olympics, with the United States firmly on top with 1,061 gold medals. Two Asian countries made the Top 10 with China ranking fourth with 263 golds and Japan rounded up the list with 169.

According to data from Olympedia, the Philippines — with its sole gold medal won by Diaz-Naranjo — ranked 95th in the total Summer Games gold medal count before the 2024 Olympics. After the 2024 Olympics, an updated tally by NBC DFW sees the Philippines in the 78th spot for the number of Olympic gold medals won. Yulo’s double gold caused approximately a 17.89 percent spike in the country’s overall ranking, making his mark in history as the only Filipino two-time gold medalist.

Following the 2024 Olympics, the Philippines has positioned itself as the top Southeast Asian country only followed by Indonesia (two golds, one bronze), Thailand (one gold, three silvers and two bronze), Malaysia (two bronze) and Singapore (one bronze). Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Timor Leste and Vietnam did not take home any medals in the 2024 Summer Games.

Despite having just four medals, compared to Israel’s seven (one gold, five silvers, one bronze), the Philippines outranks Israel by four spots. This is an example of how much more gold weighs in a sporting contest.

While there is much work to be done for the Philippines to be considered among the world’s elite athletes, Yulo’s performance has catapulted the country onto a prestigious list. With his stunning victories, Yulo has not only secured his place among the world’s elite but also firmly established his country’s name in the global gymnastics arena.

Future

With the Philippine flag rising twice on the podium, the stirring melody of “Lupang Hinirang” resonated like a triumphant proclamation. This was more than a victory; it was a call to action for nurturing the nation’s future sports champions.

Yulo’s achievements have prompted a reevaluation of how sports are supported and developed in the Philippines. A press release from the Philippine Senate, dated Aug. 5, 2024, featured Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano’s call for a stronger focus on sports development and athlete support in the wake of Yulo’s achievements.

Sen. Cayetano highlighted the need for increased government investment in sports infrastructure, training facilities, and overall support for athletes to ensure they have the resources to excel on the global stage.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. also announced that he will seek the advice of Yulo to guide the government in implementing reforms aimed at enhancing the country’s sports program and developing more world-class athletes.

The widespread expressions of #PinoyPride, along with the cash incentives and gifts for athletes, have been notable. However, there is an ongoing discussion about the importance of not letting these celebrations be the final step. Many see this moment in Philippine sports history as a potential opportunity for further investment in improving the conditions and support systems for athletes.