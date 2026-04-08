Thea Astley slips in bathroom, hits head before concert

KAPUSO star Thea Astley was rushed to the emergency room on the day of her first solo concert after slipping in the bathroom and hitting her head on the sink.

The incident resulted in a laceration on her forehead.

“On March 27, I slipped on the bathroom floor and I hit my head on the sink… I woke up and the floor was bloody,” Astley shared in a Facebook post.

She said she received immediate medical attention, underwent tests and got stitches. Doctors advised her to be admitted for observation, but she chose to go home.

Despite the incident, Astley pushed through with her concert, “Unwrapped with Thea Astley,” held at Brewing Point, Fisher Parkway in Quezon City.

“So if you’re wondering about the bangs, that was not a premeditated creative decision… I now have a bald spot right by my hairline,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of healthcare, noting that having HMO coverage allowed her to proceed with necessary tests without hesitation. / TRC