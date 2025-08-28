Theatre group holds open casting call in Cebu for ‘A Chorus Line’

THEATRE Group Asia (TGA), in partnership with Ayala Land, Ayala Malls and Seda, is bringing the worldwide casting call for “A Chorus Line” to Cebu on Sept. 13, 2025. The Cebu auditions are part of a nationwide search for talents to join the all-Filipino cast of the landmark Broadway musical, directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Karla Puno Garcia. Venue details for the Cebu leg will be announced soon.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, “A Chorus Line” is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical that follows 17 dancers auditioning for eight spots in a Broadway chorus line. Known for its stripped-down set, iconic choreography, and powerful monologues, the production has been staged globally and is now being reimagined in the Philippines with an all-Filipino cast.

Garcia, who has performed and choreographed on Broadway, said the casting process itself will mirror the themes of the musical. “We’re casting A Chorus Line the way it was meant to be — through a reality-show-like journey that’s full of heart, competition and extraordinary vulnerability,” she said.

Auditions are open to dancers, singers, and actors of Filipino heritage, aged 18 and above, regardless of gender identity. In-person auditions are prioritized, though online submissions are also accepted. Interested Cebu performers are encourated to pre-register.

The Cebu audition is one of five nationwide: Manila (Sept. 6 and Oct. 25), Cebu (Sept. 13), Bacolod (Sept. 20) and Davao (Oct. 11). Final casting will be determined after a Manila bootcamp, where selected finalists will undergo training and workshops.

For requirements, audition guidelines, and updates, visit www.theatregroupasia.com. / PR S