These kitchen trends are taking over our mood boards

It started in late December 2025, when Kendall Jenner gave a glimpse of her kitchen in a house tour with Architectural Digest. Since then, the idea of the “dream kitchen” has shifted, less showroom-perfect and more personal.
If there’s one thing that gives us a common denominator with the supermodel, it’s a kitchen filled with our mom’s gifted mugs and a vintage collection of plates picked up from local finds.
According to Pinterest’s latest Spring trend report, people are now gravitating toward kitchen spaces that feel warm, expressive, and lived-in. Here’s what’s defining kitchen design right now:
Marble Kitchens
Marble-forward spaces paired with muted tones like taupe, greige, and soft lilac offer a quieter kind of elegance. The veining does most of the visual work, so the rest of the kitchen can stay restrained. It’s a look that feels lasting rather than trend-driven.
Blue Zellige Tiles
Glossy, handmade-style tiles, often in deep blues, bring movement and irregularity into the kitchen. Their slightly imperfect finish adds character, making the space feel less manufactured and more considered. It feels like living. These Moroccan-crafted zellige tiles carry that idea even further, knowing that each piece is hand-pressed and shaped, with slight variations that reflect the time, skill, and care behind their making.
Warm Wood Kitchens
Wood cabinetry, natural light, and open, airy layouts create a sense of calm. These kitchens lean into organic textures and a connection to the outdoors. Picture an open window and sunlight pouring in. A bowl of clam chowder on the counter. It slows everything down. You become more aware of what you’re cooking and eating.
Painted Island Kitchens
Instead of committing to a full color scheme, many are choosing to highlight the island. A deep green or navy base against neutral cabinets creates contrast without overwhelming the space. This approach also allows homeowners to update the look of their kitchen simply by repainting the island in the future.
White Oak and Black Kitchens
Light wood tones soften the sharpness of black accents, striking a balance between modern and warm. The result is minimal, but still inviting. Adding subtle metallic hardware or fixtures can elevate the elegance without disturbing the clean lines. S
Sage Green and Cream Kitchens
Muted green cabinetry paired with cream tones creates a palette that feels easy on the eyes. It’s subtle, slightly nostalgic, and designed more for comfort than statement. Incorporating natural textures, like rattan or linen, enhances the cozy, and the grandma-core people seem to love these days.