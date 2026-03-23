These kitchen trends are taking over our mood boards

It started in late December 2025, when Kendall Jenner gave a glimpse of her kitchen in a house tour with Architectural Digest. Since then, the idea of the “dream kitchen” has shifted, less showroom-perfect and more personal.

If there’s one thing that gives us a common denominator with the supermodel, it’s a kitchen filled with our mom’s gifted mugs and a vintage collection of plates picked up from local finds.

According to Pinterest’s latest Spring trend report, people are now gravitating toward kitchen spaces that feel warm, expressive, and lived-in. Here’s what’s defining kitchen design right now:

Marble Kitchens