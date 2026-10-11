Top of the Week: THESE NUMBERS at Cebu City Hall and impeachment trial…

* Forensic financial analyst Atty. Alexander Cabrera testified before the impeachment court on Oct. 9, 2026, that Vice President Sara Duterte did not declare P817,874,867 in SALN cash assets from 2022 to 2025, including P207 million in bank deposits.

* Commission on Audit findings flagged Cebu City’s P13.70 billion in cash-unsupported continuing appropriations over five years alongside P407 million wasted in 2024 direct landfill hauling and tipping fees.

* Two contractors in collusion with city personnel allegedly overpaid P239.72 million in 2021 Cebu City garbage disposal through padded weights, falsified records, and billing for city-owned equipment.