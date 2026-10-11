Top of the Week: THESE NUMBERS at Cebu City Hall and impeachment trial…

* Forensic financial analyst Atty. Alexander Cabrera testified before the impeachment court on Oct. 9, 2026, that Vice President Sara Duterte did not declare P817,874,867 in SALN cash assets from 2022 to 2025, including P207 million in bank deposits.
* Commission on Audit findings flagged Cebu City’s P13.70 billion in cash-unsupported continuing appropriations over five years alongside P407 million wasted in 2024 direct landfill hauling and tipping fees.
* Two contractors in collusion with city personnel allegedly overpaid P239.72 million in 2021 Cebu City garbage disposal through padded weights, falsified records, and billing for city-owned equipment.
…may stun, confound, even infuriate some
of us. They are huge amounts of taxpayers’ money, > appropriated wrongly or > allegedly stolen from the government or enormous wealth > piled by the public official who still cannot explain it.
P13.70 billion cash-less outlays
Cebu City Government’s “backlog of cash-unsupported continuing appropriations, driven by unrealistic income projections, with the multibillion-peso targets treated as real assets on paper.” The cash-less outlays snowballed into more than P13 billion in the last five years.
P407 million wasted
Cebu City Government was flagged by COA for hauling and tipping fees in 2024, attributed to “lack of fully operational MRFs or materials recovery facilities (MRFs) and poor implementation of waste segregation policies across the barangays.” The City, COA said, relied on direct waste hauling to landfills, without reducing waste at the source through recycling and segregation.
P239.72M overpaid
Two contractors were allegedly overpaid the amount by overcharging through padding weight, falsifying papers and making the City pay its own labor and equipment.
It was apparently done with the contractors colluding with some officials and employees. Related: Cebu City Government overpaid almost P240M in 2021 garbage disposal, News+One, July 31, 2025.
P817M undeclared assets, unexplained wealth, including P207M total in various banks ‘unreported’
Vice President Sara Duterte did not declare a total of P817,874,867 cash in her SALN (statement of assets, liabilties and net worth) from 2022 to 2025, according to the testimony of Atty. Alexander Cabrera before the impeachment court Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. A total of P207 million cash was found
deposited in her accounts in various banks.
Article II in the impeachment complaint against VP Sara alleges [] she amassed wealth; [] she did not fully or truthfully declare all that wealth in her SALN; and [] she did not divest her business interests when she became vice president.
‘Tinikling’
in banks: less
skill required than
avoiding those poles
“A fund-shuffling maneuver,
like a variation of check-kiting,
where money is moved out of
bank account, right before a
yearend cut-off and returned
shortly after.”
A way for a public official to hide wealth
from his/her SALN. VP Sara did it?