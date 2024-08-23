They also inspire us

The homecoming ceremony at Villamor Air Base was a fitting tribute to our heroes— Olympic medalists Carlos Yulo, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas who gave honor to our country via their world-class performances.

Thus concluded tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan: it is in gymnastics and in boxing that we can excel. We should therefore focus our attention and resources to the development of our gymnasts and boxers.

Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan or MVP as he is fondly called by subordinates and business partners, knows whereof he speaks as he has led several national sports programs as Ramon S. Ang of San Miguel Corporation. It was through his initiatives that our athletes are given incentives to inspire them to train harder and achieve more for our country.

The welcoming ceremony at Villamor Air Base attended even by schoolchildren of Villamor Air Base Elementary School was very inspiring to behold and saw our athletes going down the stairs of the chartered Philippine Airlines plane unto a red carpet purposely laid out for our homecoming heroes.The athletes, bemedalled or not, gave a lasting inspiration to the very young schoolchildren to emulate their feat. Now everyone aspires to be a gymnast or boxer. And EJ Obiena? Like a true sportsman, he held his composure as he witnessed the adulation showered on fellow athletes who obtained medals. There is after all the forthcoming Los Angeles Olympics in 2028!

Not to be forgotten is their participation in world-class competitions. Now that we lost Wesley So to the United States, we have to develop new talents even from the grassroots level and nurture them to become the world’s best. Remember, height is not the primary requirement in chess as well as in other sports, except in basketball.

These athletes give us inspiration and a reason to live an optimistic life. To them, there is no difficult job to handle as long as one has the determination to move on.

The medals they received are but testaments to the hard struggles they faced on the road to victory.

It pays to emulate them—these modern day heroes who brought honor to our country

and people.