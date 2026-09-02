Thick haze covers Metro Cebu: In-person classes suspended

A THICK blanket of toxic haze from Indonesian forest fires has settled over Metro Cebu, forcing local leaders to suspend in-person classes as air quality reached dangerous levels on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.

Data from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 showed the region's Air Quality Index (AQI) spiking to a hazardous 215 by Wednesday afternoon. The high AQI is driven by fine particulate matter (PM2.5), tiny particles that can travel deep into a person's lungs and cause serious health issues.

With the air officially rated as "acutely unhealthy," officials are urging everyone to stay indoors and protect themselves from the polluted air.

Cities shut down classrooms

To keep students and teachers safe from prolonged exposure, three major cities in Metro Cebu quickly halted in-person instruction:

Cebu City: Mayor Nestor Archival suspended face-to-face classes in all public and private schools starting 2 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, Sept. 3. Regular classes are set to return on Friday, Sept. 4, depending on air quality.

Lapu-Lapu City: Mayor Cindi King Chan issued an advisory suspending face-to-face classes on Thursday across all public and private schools.

Talisay City: Mayor Gerald “Samsam” Gullas announced the suspension of in-person classes for all public schools on Thursday.

While school buildings are closed, learning will not stop. Schools have been instructed to shift to alternative learning modalities, such as modular learning and online asynchronous classes.

Health officials issue warnings

Health authorities are warning that air this dirty poses a real danger to everyone, especially vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and people with asthma or heart conditions.

The Department of Health Central Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH 7) strongly advises residents to limit outdoor activities. Anyone heading outside should wear an N95 or KN95 mask. Indoors, people should keep air flowing safely, and anyone experiencing severe coughing or trouble breathing should go to a doctor immediately. DOH 7 confirmed that local health facilities are ready to handle a potential surge in patients with breathing troubles.

Work-from-home encouraged

The Cebu City Government is also asking private companies, offices, and institutions to allow non-essential and office-based employees to work from home while air quality remains poor.

For businesses that cannot close or require outdoor work, Mayor Archival recommended supplying workers with N95 or KN95 masks, rotating shifts to reduce outside time, and scheduling regular breaks inside clean, air-filtered spaces.

Where the haze is coming from



