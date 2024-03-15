Thief apprehended after being caught taking P70,000 mobile phone inside a house

A man who had broken in and taken a mobile phone was apprehended by the house occupants.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Purok Okra 2, Barangay South Poblacion, Naga City, southern Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Kier Casals Avenido, 26, single, of Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

It was learned during an inquiry at the Naga Police Station under station commander Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc that Avenido climbed over the fence, entered the residence through an unlocked door, and took the Iphone 13 Promax worth P70,000.

However, the 26-year-old victim Marvie Velarde caught him, as she got up to head to the comfort room.

Velarde then shouted and called her two sons, and together they intercepted the suspect, who was unarmed.

Velarde turned over the suspect to the police when they arrived. (DVG, TPT)