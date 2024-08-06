Thief nabbed in buy-bust in uptown Cebu City

A 29-YEAR-OLD man yielded five grams of alleged shabu during a buy-bust around 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2024, on Juana Osmeña Street, uptown Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Danny Jay Ogario Liston alias Jay-jay, 29 of Purok 4 Upper, Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The operatives of the Abellana Police Station headed by Police Captain Mark Eric Papong conducted the anti-illegal drug operation after confirming Liston’s illicit activity through their monitoring.

During police questioning, Liston admitted being involved in multiple robberies on Escario Street, Barangay Kamputhaw.

He said he sold the stolen items, including laptops, iPhones, and bicycles, for P10,000 apiece in downtown Cebu City.

"Ang kita nako akong i bisyo, drugs, inom, sugal ug babaye," Liston said.

(I spent the money on vices, such as gambling, liquor, illegal drugs, and girls).

Following Liston's admission, the police launched a follow-up operation and recovered some of the stolen goods and gave them back to their rightful owners.

"I’m happy to hear that we were able to arrest him in the buy-bust operation and even recovered those items that had been stolen by him," according to acting Cebu City Police Office Director Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete.

Liston was number one on the most wanted list of the Abellana Police Station.

But this time, he may spend the rest of his life behind bars since the crime he committed is not subject to bail in court. (AYB, TPT)