‘Thief’ who broke into fireman’s house in Naga dies

A SUSPECTED thief died after breaking into a fireman's house in Barangay Inayagan, City of Naga, southern Cebu, at dawn of Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The “thief” was identified as Christian Nuñez, who was of legal age.

The Naga police under Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc's conducted an investigation and discovered that Nuñez, who was carrying a kitchen knife, broke into the home of Fire Officer 1 Terencio Piñas Lape, 33, who is assigned at the Cebu Business Park Sub-Station.

Nuñez allegedly took an Acer Netbook worth P18,000 from the house.

Lape, however, grabbed hold of him and booted him, causing him to stumble and drop his knife.

Lape then proceeded to choke Nuñez.

The fireman also had Nuñez’s feet and wrists bound with a rope.

Nuñez was already weak when responding policemen arrived. He was rushed to the Vicente Mendiola General Hospital in the City of Naga, where he passed away a few hours later.

Lape was arrested and charged with homicide. (DVG, TPT)