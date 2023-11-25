Thieves steal P1 million jewelry, cash from Toledo City home

CASH and jewelry worth around P1 million were taken by three unidentified robbers from a home in Purok Bagay 1, Barangay Cantabaco, Toledo City.

The heist took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

The victim was identified as Tony Cuizon, 67, a widower with a live-in partner, a retired employee of Carmen Copper and former president of a labor organization.

The thieves gained entry through the glass sliding door of the unlocked window, according to the Toledo City police inquiry headed by Lieutenant Colonel Manolo Salvatierra.

The victim and his live-in partner's parents were already asleep when they noticed the burglars.

They did not, however, react out of terror.

The robbers then took the contents of the bag, including jewelry, money and important documents, before leaving.

They exited through the main door by destroying the padlock with a bolt cutter.

The police are currently looking for any CCTV camera in the area to help in their investigation. (DVG, TPT)