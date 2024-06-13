Thimble jellyfish swarm Cordova seas

RESIDENTS, tourists, and island hopping operators have been urged to take precautions following the sightings of jellyfish on the shores of Cordova, Cebu.

Fred Anlocotan, Cordova Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) chief, told SunStar on Thursday, June 13, 2024 that a smack of thimble jellyfish was spotted around Gilotongqn Channel and Nalusuan Island.

“Usually [these jellyfishes] come with the tide, from neighboring islands such as Gilotongqn Islands, then along the waters of Cordova. But it does not stay permanently due to the shifting tides,” said Anlocotan in Cebuano.

He added that these seasonal thimble jellyfishes are “not fatal and deadly” compared to other species of jellyfish.

However, beach goers should still stay safe as these kinds of jellyfish could sting, but their effects are far less serious than those of the box jellyfish, he said.

Box jellyfish are covered in nematocysts or tiny needles in their tentacles that carry poison. Individuals who encounter this kind of jellyfish could experience cardiac arrest, paralysis, and death after minutes of being stung.

According to Anlocotan, there had been no sightings of box jellyfish during their regular roving inspections on the shores of Cordova.

Seasonal

Anlocotan said the sightings of thimble jellyfish started at the start of June.

“This is seasonal, they usually come out at the end of summer, especially the seasonal wind patterns. We can say that it is jellyfish season in our place,” said the MDRRMO officer.

As a precaution, Anlocotan and the Municipality of Cordova reminded the public, planning to take a dip in the town’s public beaches to watch out for jellyfish.

“We have published public advisories of jellyfish sightings in our Facebook page, especially since we have beach goers in our public beaches like in Bantayan Bay and Roro Boracay,” said Anlocotan.

Anlocotan said boat operators should also inform their guests about the reported sightings to keep them aware.

Among the town’s social media information materials and tarpaulins are first aid solutions and remedies to cure jellyfish stings once inflicted. / DPC