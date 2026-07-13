This dreamy Cebu bookshop opens its shelves to Cebuano voices

The city of Cebu is known for its relentless rush and the ever-enigmatic pulse of its people. But what happens when a new space for creatives and book lovers opens at the very center of that hustle? You get pure comfort for the soul.

Flora and Faun Bookshop, which opened on July 10, 2026, is the latest cultural addition to the revitalized Patria de Cebu. It positions itself not just as a retail destination for books, but as a sanctuary for local stories and creative expression.

‘‘Flora’’ for the nature that breathes life into the world, and ‘‘Faun’’ as an iconic nod to the mythological creature known for a love of stories, music and wisdom.

A community-driven space

True to its namesake, the bookshop actively opens its doors to the local community. It offers free space for workshops, art exhibitions and intimate music performances. Creatives and musicians looking to collaborate simply need to inquire and send the team an email.

‘‘We wanted to create a place that feels like an extension of one’s own living room,’’ said Rachel Arandilla, owner of Flora and Faun Bookshop.

She added that it is a place where the architecture of our history at the Patria meets the meditative nature of a good book.

‘‘By naming it after a beloved book character, we hope to invite readers into a space that feels both magical and grounded. We aren’t just selling books; we are creating a space for the community to pause,’’ she explained.

Cultivating the local scene

While Flora and Faun is their latest milestone, it is actually part of a dedicated trilogy of independent local spaces, joining its sister branches: Sincerely Books at Baseline Center and Dear Reader at Atua Midtown.

According to Arandilla, the primary motivation for this third branch was scale. They needed a large, versatile space to accommodate exhibitions and interactive workshops — something their smaller, cozy branches couldn’t easily host.

‘‘There’s not really a lot of space in Cebu right now that is friendly for events,’’ Arandilla said, ‘‘especially for smaller pocket events, like for art and for literature. So, this is what we wanted to do.’’

Arandilla’s roots in the local indie bookstore movement run deep; she was originally one of the co-founders of the beloved local staple The Lost Books. The dream of establishing a expansive, dedicated literary hub in Cebu has been brewing since those early days, fueled by a desire to bridge the cultural gap with neighboring islands.

Arandilla noted that while Cebu is a massive region, smaller cultural hubs like Dumaguete have historically boasted incredibly rich, tight-knit literary and festival scenes. Flora and Faun is a major step toward giving Cebu a dedicated, permanent anchor for that exact kind of creative energy.

The opening event featured live excerpt readings, featuring Arandilla reading from her own book, “Postcards from Nowhere,” alongside local writer Kristin Co Lim, who read from her book, “The Shard that Binds,”

The shop also aims to showcase visual art, actively inviting local Cebuano illustrators and artists — such as local creative Alreena Levy — to display and sell their work on the shelves, and for local advocacy, like Arc Project: The Art of Becoming, which makes wellness and creativity accessible for everyone.

Looking ahead

Flora and Faun intends to be a launchpad for upcoming local authors, encouraging them to approach the space and pitch their manuscripts for potential publication. Arandilla expressed a deep desire to see more homegrown talent filling the shop’s shelves.

The shop is already gearing up for a bustling calendar, with plans to host intimate ‘‘Tiny Desk’’ inspired musical sessions and academic workshops. They are also establishing pipeline events with major global and local publishers.

‘‘We want to open up those doors,’’ Arandilla said. ‘‘We’re also already in talks with publishing houses, international and national, like Penguin and Ateneo Press, to bring in authors to come here to Cebu and talk about their books.’’

Among the highly anticipated events already in queue for this September is a book launch by acclaimed author JC Punongbayan for his latest work examining contemporary Philippine politics, following his previous book “False Nostalgia”.