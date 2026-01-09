This is how people will date in 2026, according to a dating app

If you’re entering 2026 still single, there’s nothing wrong with that. But if you’re curious about what dating looks like now, the biggest surprise is how much clearer it has become. The era of mixed signals, endless decoding and the dreaded “what are we?” conversation that never arrives is slowly giving way to something more direct. According to Tinder’s Year in Swipe 2025, young singles are choosing honesty over ambiguity and they’re saying it straight.

Intentions as clear as the sky

Clear-coding, a term used by the app, is a boundary-setting shift. More singles are stating what they want upfront, whether that’s a proper date, a no-strings fling, or a serious relationship. What once felt “too much” now reads as emotionally responsible. With most singles saying emotional honesty is what dating needs most, clarity has become an act of care rather than confrontation.

This shift also reframes attraction itself. Nearly three-quarters of singles say they know they like someone when they can simply be themselves around them — suggesting that comfort has replaced mystery as the new spark. Even AI’s growing role in dating reflects this desire for clarity. Used to suggest date ideas, refine bios, or select photos technology isn’t there to fake connection, but to communicate intentions more clearly and confidently.

Chemistry with conviction

Hot-take dating, as the app termed it, is about what they stand for. Young singles are no longer neutral for the sake of harmony; having opinions, especially on social issues, is now part of attraction. Shared values around politics, equality and human rights are no longer side notes but central filters.

While some remain open to dating across ideological lines, women in particular are less willing to compromise on values that affect their lived realities. Dealbreakers, according to the app, like racial justice, family views and LGBTQ+ rights reveal how dating choices are increasingly tied to empathy and worldview. And when it comes to everyday behavior, the biggest “ick” remains being rude to service staff which is completely justified.

Friends matter

Romance may be personal, but it’s no longer private. Friends have become the emotional co-pilots of modern dating, influencing decisions through advice, shared experiences, and inevitably, the group chat. If a match doesn’t pass that collective gut check, they rarely make it any further.

The rise of group and double dates reflects a desire for safety, accountability, and real-world context. Friends also offer something quietly powerful: hope. Seeing people you love in healthy relationships restores belief that dating can work and that the “real deal” is still possible.

Top list

Now that modern dating has clearer rules, Tinder is also making it easier to start the conversation. In its Year in Swipe 2025 report, the app rounded up the cultural interests young singles are most likely to connect over to offer us natural conversation starters when opening lines fall short.

Music and pop culture continue to anchor attraction. Taylor Swift leads the list of top celebrities, followed by Drake and Bad Bunny, while shared screen time centers on shows like “The Bear,” “Wednesday” and “Love Island.” Film tastes are just as varied, spanning the thrill of “F1,” the legacy of “Superman,” and the global pull of “Demon Slayer.” Sports remain a steady connector too, with golf, football, and MMA topping the list.

Spotify data reinforces how soundtracks shape dating moods, with Drake’s “NOKIA,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Luther” and Morgan Wallen’s “What I Want” among the most shared songs. Morgan Wallen, Drake and Sabrina Carpenter also lead as top artists, while date preferences stay refreshingly simple — movies, hiking, and concerts.

In a dating culture that values clarity, these shared interests are the easiest way to turn a match into a real conversation.