This med-volunteer brings diverse background to Chinatown pageant

The sound of care

If emergency response gave Narvios her composure, music gave her an emotional language.

Behind the microphone, she learned that technical skill alone does not create connection. What endures, she said, is feeling.

“People might listen to you because they like your voice or watch you because they enjoy your performance, but what they remember is how you made them feel,” Narvios said.

That belief now shapes her advocacy for emergency preparedness and humanitarian volunteerism. She wants to make civic responsibility feel personal rather than intimidating.

Emergency response “can sound intimidating to people,” she acknowledged, “but at the heart of it, it’s about helping people when they need it.”

“Music has taught me how to get people to listen,” Narvios said. “I want to use that experience to help people care about preparedness and volunteering, too.”

Her advocacy took on a deeper meaning in 2023, when she performed at an outreach fair for cancer patients and met Audrea, a young girl undergoing treatment.

Narvios wondered whether a brief musical performance could offer any comfort amid such difficulty. Then Audrea told her that, for a moment, she felt seen.

The two stayed in touch over the years, exchanging updates and encouragement. This past June, during a live stream, Audrea surprised Narvios with news she had long hoped to hear: she was cancer-free.

“We don’t always see the full impact of what we do,” Narvios said. “The people we hope to encourage can end up teaching us just as much.”

The experience strengthened her support for the pageant’s beneficiary arm for pediatric cancer care.

“Audrea’s story reminds me that we don’t always need to do something extraordinary to make a difference,” she said. “Sometimes, simply showing up and making someone feel less alone can mean more than you realize.”

Finding Chinoy roots in Cebu

Narvios’s connection to her heritage deepened when she returned home and began exploring Cebu’s Chinese-Filipino history.

“When I went back to Cebu, I realized that there’s so much Chinese heritage in my own hometown,” she said.

A visit to the Sugbo Chinese Heritage Museum proved especially meaningful. There, she learned how Chinese culture took root in Cebu through influences that felt personally familiar.

“The way Chinese culture was brought about in Cebu was heavily influenced by the Jesuits, which was close to my heart because I’m from Ateneo de Cebu,” Narvios said.

That discovery also reshaped how she viewed the relationship between Cebu and Manila’s Chinoy (Chinese-Pinoy) communities. While geography and community size may create differences, she sees a shared identity beneath them.

“Regardless of whether I learn it from Cebu or Manila, the Chinoy community is one,” she said. “Even if there are some differences in terms of closeness because Cebu is so small and Manila is so big, at the end of the day, it’s not as divided as you’d think.”