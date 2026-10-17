This med-volunteer brings diverse background to Chinatown pageant

“Music has taught me how to get people to listen,” Narvios said. “I want to use that experience to help people care about preparedness and volunteering, too.”

Her advocacy took on a deeper meaning in 2023, when she performed at an outreach fair for cancer patients and met Audrea, a young girl undergoing treatment.

Narvios wondered whether a brief musical performance could offer any comfort amid such difficulty. Then Audrea told her that, for a moment, she felt seen.

The two stayed in touch over the years, exchanging updates and encouragement. This past June, during a live stream, Audrea surprised Narvios with news she had long hoped to hear: she was cancer-free.

“We don’t always see the full impact of what we do,” Narvios said. “The people we hope to encourage can end up teaching us just as much.”

The experience strengthened her support for the pageant’s beneficiary arm for pediatric cancer care.

“Audrea’s story reminds me that we don’t always need to do something extraordinary to make a difference,” she said. “Sometimes, simply showing up and making someone feel less alone can mean more than you realize.”

Finding Chinoy roots in Cebu

Narvios’s connection to her heritage deepened when she returned home and began exploring Cebu’s Chinese-Filipino history.

“When I went back to Cebu, I realized that there’s so much Chinese heritage in my own hometown,” she said.

A visit to the Sugbo Chinese Heritage Museum proved especially meaningful. There, she learned how Chinese culture took root in Cebu through influences that felt personally familiar.

“The way Chinese culture was brought about in Cebu was heavily influenced by the Jesuits, which was close to my heart because I’m from Ateneo de Cebu,” Narvios said.

That discovery also reshaped how she viewed the relationship between Cebu and Manila’s Chinoy (Chinese-Pinoy) communities. While geography and community size may create differences, she sees a shared identity beneath them.

“Regardless of whether I learn it from Cebu or Manila, the Chinoy community is one,” she said. “Even if there are some differences in terms of closeness because Cebu is so small and Manila is so big, at the end of the day, it’s not as divided as you’d think.”

A living heritage

For Narvios, being Chinoy is not defined by bloodline, appearance or the extent of one’s cultural knowledge. It is defined by values put into practice.

“Being Chinoy means living those values,” she said. “It doesn’t matter your percentage, it doesn’t matter how much more Chinese you are, it doesn’t matter the stereotype of how singkit you are or how you look.”

She described it as a

deliberate weaving of

two inheritances.

“For me, being Chinoy means literally taking your values and traditions from your Chinese heritage, taking your values, traditions, and principles from your Filipino heritage, putting them together, and making that your way of life,” Narvios said.

To steady herself amid competing responsibilities, she draws on Zhongyong, the Confucian ideal of moderation and balance, alongside Filipino values such as bayanihan and paninindigan.

“Being committed doesn’t mean saying yes to everything,” she said. “You have to know your priorities, communicate with the people you work with, and recognize when you need to rest.”

Beyond one mold

Narvios is candid about the fact that she is still learning about her roots. But she believes representation begins with humility and openness.

“To represent a community, you don’t have to know everything about it, but you must be willing to learn, willing to ask questions, and most importantly, willing to listen,” she said.

“At the end of the day, I’m still discovering my roots, but I definitely know the values that I want to stand for and the kind of impact I want to make in the future,” Narvios added.

Her decision to join the national pageant follows the same conviction. While the crown is a goal, she sees the platform as the greater prize.

“The reason why I joined, of course, is not just to win the crown, but more so to win the platform,” she said. “If I were to get that kind of platform to talk about my advocacy on a global stage, it would make such a difference.”

“Ever since I was young, I’ve been living my advocacy, which is emergency response and humanitarian volunteerism,” Narvios said. “With or without the crown, I’ve been living that purpose.”

“You don’t have to fit one mold to be taken seriously,” she said. “You can be creative and disciplined, ambitious and compassionate, comfortable onstage and just as willing to work behind the scenes.”

As she carries Cebu’s name to the national stage, her hope is simple: that people see possibility in becoming.

“We shouldn’t disqualify ourselves from opportunities simply because we don’t fit the image we have in mind,” Narvios added. S