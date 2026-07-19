Thompson out indefinitely for Gin Kings

BARANGAY Ginebra Gin Kings will play the opening stretch of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governor’s Cup without their reliable star Scottie Thompson.

The veteran all-around guard has yet to fully recover from a left hamstring injury he sustained during the Commissioner’s Cup playoffs.

Thompson revealed that he is currently limited to light shooting drills during Ginebra’s team practices, as team physicians and trainers have yet cleared him to participate in full-contact scrimmages.

“Hindi pa ako nagpa-practice, Shooting-shooting lang muna ako,” the former league MVP said in a PBA website article.

He further added that there is still no definitive timeline or final date for his return to the active roster, as he remains focused on ongoing physical therapy sessions. / RSC