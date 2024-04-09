Thousands anticipated to attend Eid'l Fitr celebration in Cebu City

THOUSANDS of Muslims are anticipated to join the Eid'l Fitr prayer celebration, marking the end of Islam's Holy Month of Ramadan in Cebu City.

This includes locals and those from various parts of the country, as well as foreigners in the city.

Cebu City head of Muslim Affairs Ijodin Saripada Mamacol said that during the celebration, they will also be praying for the cessation of Israel-Gaza war for the safety of Filipinos, Palestinians and innocent civilians living there.

Mamacol told SunStar Cebu on Monday, April 8, that the date of the Eid'l Fitr remains tentative despite the proclamation of Malacañang making Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as a regular holiday commemorating the event.

He said that they are yet to conduct a moonsighting activity with other leaders to observe the appearance of the crescent moon, which determines the start and end of Ramadan.

Mamacol, who is also the executive director of the Office of Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (OMAICC) of Cebu City, previously said that sighting of the crescent moon signifies the commencement of each lunar month.

Since Muslims use the lunar calendar, which follows the phases of the moon, Ramadan starts and ends at different times each year.

If the crescent moon is not sighted, it could postpone the start and end of Ramadan.

However, they use astronomical calculations or religious guidance to determine the beginning, resulting in regional disparities in the start date.

The Muslim leader said that if not Wednesday, they are looking on Thursday, April 11, to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

The celebration started last March 12. (KJF)