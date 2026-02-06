Thousands evacuated in Cebu due to 'Basyang'

A TOTAL OF 1,508 individuals were immediately evacuated from 12 municipalities in Cebu province following the impact of Tropical Storm Basyang on February 6, 2026.
The evacuees came from Samboan, Ginatilan, Santander, Alegria, Barili, Sogod, Dumanjug, Sibonga, Toledo, Boljoon, Daanbantayan, Danao, and Oslob—areas that often experience heavy rainfall and are prone to flooding, particularly in coastal and riverside communities.
According to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), work was also suspended in Badian, Dalaguete, Samboan, Carcar, Argao, Balamban, Barili, Danao, Compostela, Cordova, and Dumanjug. Tourist activities were temporarily halted across the province to prevent visitors from being exposed to hazardous conditions.
Meanwhile, sea travel was canceled, leaving 397 passengers stranded at local ports. Authorities ensured that the passengers were provided with assistance and temporary shelter at their respective ports.
Early Friday, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro conducted an inspection after returning from China on Thursday. She personally visited major rivers such as the Mananga River and local hospitals, ensuring they were prepared to respond to emergencies.
Governor Baricuatro also monitored weather conditions from the newly established Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.
Reflecting on the series of disasters that hit Cebu during her term, the governor assured residents that the province is well-prepared, with relief items and food packs ready for distribution to affected communities.
She called on all Cebuanos to stay vigilant, follow official news sources, and heed instructions from disaster and emergency responders to minimize risks during the storm. (ANV)