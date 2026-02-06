Thousands evacuated in Cebu due to 'Basyang'

A TOTAL OF 1,508 individuals were immediately evacuated from 12 municipalities in Cebu province following the impact of Tropical Storm Basyang on February 6, 2026.

The evacuees came from Samboan, Ginatilan, Santander, Alegria, Barili, Sogod, Dumanjug, Sibonga, Toledo, Boljoon, Daanbantayan, Danao, and Oslob—areas that often experience heavy rainfall and are prone to flooding, particularly in coastal and riverside communities.

According to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), work was also suspended in Badian, Dalaguete, Samboan, Carcar, Argao, Balamban, Barili, Danao, Compostela, Cordova, and Dumanjug. Tourist activities were temporarily halted across the province to prevent visitors from being exposed to hazardous conditions.

Meanwhile, sea travel was canceled, leaving 397 passengers stranded at local ports. Authorities ensured that the passengers were provided with assistance and temporary shelter at their respective ports.