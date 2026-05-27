Thousands gather in Cebu for Eid al-Adha celebration

MUSLIM leaders in Cebu highlighted unity, faith, and shared humanity during the observance of Eid al-Adha, emphasizing that Muslims from different races and tribes gather as one despite cultural and social differences.

More than 3,000 Muslims gathered at Plaza Independencia in Cebu City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant religious celebrations in Islam marked by prayers, reflection, and communal gatherings.

Imam Nurdin Basang said the celebration serves as a reminder of “pagkakaisa” or unity, noting that Muslims come together regardless of race or background in observance of the holy day.

Basang added that Eid al-Adha also reflects themes of faith, sacrifice, and shared humanity as members of the Islamic community gather in prayer and strengthen their devotion.

Also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” Eid al-Adha commemorates the devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah and is observed worldwide through prayer and reflection among Muslim communities.

Ustadz Danny Salim C. Daham said the sermon delivered during Eid al-Adha is known as the Khutbah, where religious teachings often focus on Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah.

He said the story forms part of the Qurban or Udhiyah tradition, which centers on the meaning of sacrifice in Islam.

Daham added that the event is rooted in the concept of Wahy, or divine revelation, referring to the guidance received by Prophet Ibrahim through a dream instructing him to carry out the sacrifice.

He also noted that the celebration, also referred to as Hari Raya Haji or Hari Raya Korban in Southeast Asia, emphasizes obedience, sacrifice, and devotion among Muslims.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival reaffirmed the Cebu City Government’s support for the Muslim community through programs and facilities catering to their needs.

Archival cited initiatives such as the Muslim cemetery in Barangay Guba, dedicated facilities for Muslims at the Cebu City Medical Center, and the establishment of a Halal kitchen in the city.

The mayor also joined the celebration by distributing coins to children during the gathering. (Andrie Cartilla and April Vince Villacorta, CNU interns)