Thousands of volunteers plant over 7,000 trees across Central Visayas for Arbor Day

A TOTAL of 7,460 native and fruit-bearing tree seedlings were planted across 5.72 hectares in Central Visayas on Thursday, June 25, 2026. This massive effort aims to restore forest landscapes, protect watersheds, and build climate-resilient communities in observance of Philippine Arbor Day 2026.

The simultaneous tree-planting activity mobilized 1,139 volunteers from government agencies, local government units (LGUs), community groups, the private sector and partner organizations.

Regionwide greening initiatives

The initiative was anchored on the theme “Green, Clean and Climate-Ready Communities.” Derived from the Latin word arbor, meaning “tree,” Arbor Day is an annual secular observance that promotes tree planting and care among individuals and communities. It serves as a global call to action for environmental conservation, climate change mitigation and the development of greener urban spaces.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 Director Laudemir Salac said that the activity forms part of broader rehabilitation and greening efforts across the region.

“The true significance of Arbor Day lies not only in the number of trees we plant but in the people who come together with one purpose — to restore our forests and secure a greener future for the next generations,” said Salac.

Collective climate commitment

“Every seedling planted today represents our collective commitment to environmental stewardship and climate resilience,” Salac added.

According to the DENR 7, six planting sites were established across Cebu and Bohol, where various tree-growing activities were carried out.

In Barangay Lusaran, Cebu City, 250 volunteers planted 1,500 seedlings of native and fruit-bearing species. These included cinnamon, narra, molave, sambulawan, sangil, antipolo, lauan, avocado, caimito, guyabano, cacao and nangka.

Tree-planting mobilization sites

Other communities also saw high volunteer turnouts to hit their planting goals:

• Barangay Santo Niño, Malabuyoc, Cebu: 51 volunteers planted 2,000 molave seedlings.

• Barangay Kangaibe, Bantayan Island: 164 volunteers planted 1,000 seedlings of narra, molave and guyabano.

• Barangay Nug-as, Alcoy: 155 volunteers planted 1,000 seedlings of agoho and molave.

• Barangay Punta Cruz, Maribojoc, Bohol: 271 volunteers planted 1,600 bungalon seedlings.

• Barangay Puerto San Pedro, Bien Unido, Bohol: 248 volunteers planted 360 bungalon seedlings.

Local government collaboration

Salac reiterated the agency’s continued support for local government-led environmental programs, stressing that sustained partnerships are key to long-term success in reforestation and climate adaptation.

“We remain committed to providing technical assistance, quality planting materials and sustained collaboration to help our LGUs realize their goals of expanding green spaces, protecting watersheds and building climate-resilient communities,” said Salac. / DPC