Thousands still without water after 'Tino'

THOUSANDS of households in Cebu City remain without water, and officials warn of a looming shortage as recovery continues in the wake of Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi).

The storm struck on Tuesday morning, November 4, 2025, causing widespread damage to major water sources and pipelines and leaving the city scrambling to restore essential services.

Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) spokesperson Minerva Gerodias said the city could face a temporary shortage because operations have not yet fully resumed.

“While we have restored about 75 percent of our system, many households are still without water. The damage caused by flooding and flash floods has cut off access to several major facilities,” she said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, November 12.

The Lusaran Dam, a key water source for the city, was heavily damaged, disrupting its daily supply of about 30,000 cubic meters — roughly 10 percent of MCWD’s total daily production.

“The 30,000 cubic meters can be visualized as 30 million one-liter bottles of Coke, which is enough to supply around 30,000 households,” Gerodias said.

About 200,500 cubic meters of water have been restored across other facilities, as Lusaran is only one of several damaged sources. Water is being rationed at a rate of about one cubic meter per household.

Gerodias said restoration at Lusaran is expected seven days after power supply was restored.

“The Lusaran facility requires extensive cleaning and rehabilitation. Access is still blocked because the bridge leading to the plant collapsed during the typhoon,” she said.

She added that operations at Lusaran are expected to resume about a week after power restoration.

The damage to Lusaran and other sources has left about 70,000 households across Metro Cebu without a reliable water supply.

Affected areas include Compostela, Talisay, Buhisan, Lahug, Busay, Tisa, Labangon, Banawa, Punta Princesa, Mambaling and Basak San Nicolas.

Further disruptions occurred in the Jaclupan and Buhisan dams. Repairs on Jaclupan’s second segment were delayed after crews found a submerged leak, affecting more barangays including Bulacao, Pardo, Kinasang-an, Inayawan, Cogon Pardo, Duljo-Fatima, Suba Pasil, and Sawang Kalero.

Meanwhile, JE Hydro’s network in Busay, Lahug, Apas, Ramos, Santo Cruz, Jakosalem, Sambag 2, Banawa, Guadalupe, and the Barrios area also remains partially offline.

MCWD is rationing water through tankers, but the wide service area makes daily delivery difficult.

Mayor Nestor Archival visited Barangay Lusaran on Nov. 8 and described the scene as devastating.

Flash floods and landslides swept away homes, overturned vehicles, and damaged the local market, leaving about 150 families homeless.

“What I saw is beyond imagination. People are in shock, but their courage stands out. We’re focusing on clearing roads, repairing the collapsed bridge, and setting up temporary shelters to help affected families recover,” he said.

The mayor also urged water conservation, calling on residents to reuse, recycle, and reduce water waste while Lusaran and other facilities are being restored.

To speed up recovery, the City Government has deployed payloaders, backhoes, chainsaws, and hauling teams to clear debris and reopen roads.

Water tankers continue to deliver potable water to affected barangays. Relief operations prioritize food, clean water, blankets, and hygiene kits for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, persons with disabilities, and pregnant or lactating women.

Archival also called on volunteers and civic groups to help.

“Let’s go to Lusaran. They need more help,” he said.

MCWD assured residents that billing will remain based on actual consumption and no additional charges will be imposed while restoration is ongoing.

Despite efforts, officials warned that some areas will continue to experience limited water supply until all repairs are completed.

MCWD aims to finish repairs at Jaclupan and Buhisan early, while Lusaran is expected to resume operations about a week after full power restoration.

“Supply is still short because of typhoon damage. We are working as fast as possible to restore water service and aim to fully recover before the end of the year,” Gerodias said.

She assured consumers that all facilities will be fully operational before year-end. (CAV)