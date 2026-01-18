Thousands witness Sinulog Grand Parade 2026

THOUSANDS of spectators filled the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, January 18, 2026, as Mayor Nestor Archival officially opened the Sinulog Grand Parade, the highlight of Cebu’s annual cultural festival.

In his opening remarks, Archival welcomed participants and audiences watching both on-site and online, thanking the faithful for taking part in the celebration. He also highlighted the collaboration between the Cebu City Government and the Provincial Government of Cebu, led by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, emphasizing unity in honoring the Señor Santo Niño.

Baricuatro, for her part, reflected on the challenges Cebu faced over the past year, including earthquakes, typhoons, and the recent deadly landslide in Barangay Binaliw. She called on the public to remember those affected, strengthen community solidarity, and take action to protect the environment.

“Let us renew our commitment to care for creation—plant more trees, protect our rivers and seas, and take better care of our environment so future generations may enjoy a thriving Cebu,” Baricuatro said.

Tickets for the Sinulog Grand Showdown remain available both on-site and online, priced at P1,000 for Yellow Spot and P1,500 for Green Spot.

At least 40 contingents, including three guest performers, are competing in the Street Dancing and Ritual Showdown in honor of the Señor Santo Niño de Cebu. (EHP)