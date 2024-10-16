Threads of fate: The Lim-Lao Wedding

Sometimes, the person we’re destined to spend forever with has been quietly walking beside us all along. A story as beautiful as that of Christopher James Limchua Lao and Dhanica Ghienne Mharrie Lim reminds us that it’s only when the timing is right that we realize love has been under our radar the whole time.
Fate
Six-year-old Dhanica, born in Manila, had to move to Cebu with her mother who managed a family fruit importation business and cold storage facility—Columbia Fruit Traders. While growing up, Dhanica often dreamed of a life abroad, hoping to study or settle in foreign lands. Yet, no matter how far her heart wandered, Cebu always had a way of calling her back.
It was in 2017 when fate first crossed the paths of Dhanica and James at the Taipan Toastmasters Club. Both were preoccupied with their own lives, entangled in careers and relationships that kept them apart. Yet, fate was at work behind the scenes, ensuring that their paths would intersect again. Years later, in 2021, they began meeting each other at different events. It wasn’t until a Toastmasters hybrid meeting in 2022, however, that the stars aligned. In that fateful gathering, Dhanica brought cookies for the group, and James—an unapologetic cookie lover—indulged. What started with cookies soon evolved into a recipe for love.
While they hadn’t experienced love at first sight, what they found was even better—love at the right time. It felt as though fate had brought James to her, and love would keep him there.
Greatest moments
From those first few exchanges, James and Dhanica’s love story blossomed naturally. They clicked effortlessly, finding common ground in their shared values: a reverence for family and, most tenderly, a mutual love for dogs.
Dhanica and James shared how they found each other at a time ripe for something deep. Despite their ten-year age difference—28-year-old Dhanica on the summit of her future and 38-year-old James brimming with experience—age was simply a detail. This was the ideal time for deep conversations about their future, allowing James to share valuable life lessons while Dhanica brought back the joys he had overlooked in his youth.
For James and Dhanica, a significant test came in December 2022—a moment that threatened to shake their foundation just six months into their relationship. They uncovered each other’s layers—strengths, quirks, and vulnerabilities. What could have led to separation turned into a pivotal moment, strengthening their bond and fostering their families’ acceptance. James’ parents, Jimmy Javier Lao and Susan Limchua Lao, joined forces with Dhanica’s parents, Jaime Dy Ngo and Gina Chua Lim, laying the groundwork for their traditional Tinghun Ceremony in January 2024 at East Ocean Palace Manila.
James and Dhanica’s shared love for travel shone in their pre-nuptial shoots, with international photos taken by Oly Ruiz of Metrophoto and local shoots captured by RS Ybañez of RS Photography.
Wedding
The wedding of James and Dhanica was a celebration to remember, officiated by Fr. Ernesto O. Javier, S.J. on September 22, 2024, at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. The grand affair was marked by the rich hues of deep purple, amethyst, burnt orange, black suits and ties, with gold and emerald green accents.
Inspired by the grandeur of the film, “Crazy Rich Asians” and the romantic themes of Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted” and “Love Story,” event stylist Sandra Yap transformed the venue into a magical setting. Every detail dazzled, from Mae Ko’s stunning eight-tier wedding cake to the expertly arranged lighting, sound and graphic designs by JQ Professional Lights & Sounds and EDD, creating an atmosphere of pure sophistication.
Dhanica, the glowing bride, walked down the aisle in a masterpiece by Hong Kong-based designer Christine Lam. The bride was styled to perfection by Anthea Bueno and Jay Aquino, with final touches by Steph Aparici. The groom, equally dashing, donned a tailored creation by Rei Escario, who also designed the attire for the entire entourage. The couple exchanged vows with rings from Manila Diamond Studio that sealed their commitment.
At the cocktail and reception held at Marquee Shangri-La Mactan, the couple’s attention to detail continued to shine. In a first for the five-star hotel, Dhanica ensured that every guest experienced comfort with the introduction of an air-conditioned tent foyer. In another first was an eight-course Chinese meal from Tea of Spring, specially curated by Chef Liu Zhijun in collaboration with Dhanica
Art played a key role in the evening, with Hues and Tones leading a live painting session that captured the couple’s love story, enhanced by guests’ fingerprints turned into a floral 20x30 portrait. Entertainment featured a dynamic performance by GForce, choreographed by Teacher Georcelle Dapat-Sy, all while host Paulo Varela kept the crowd entertained. Dhanica dazzled in an after-party dress by Debbie Co. The entire celebration was documented by RS Ybañez of RS Photography, JL Conrad of Stolenshots Photography, and Agustin Pedrano of UNREELED, with a playful photo booth by Kim Mendero Photography offering photo magnets as souvenirs.
As tokens of appreciation, the couple delighted their guests with thoughtful giveaways, including imported fruits from Columbia Fruit Traders, White Flower and Pei Pa Koa products from Jelma Phils. Inc., Llaollao Cebu vouchers, and cookies from Guache Bakery. The seamless coordination of the event was led by Tonette Carcel of TCarcel Events.
In a heartfelt speech, James’ father, Jimmy Lao, remarked on how effortlessly Dhanica was embraced by their family. Despite the grandeur of the event, their love story remained humble, blossoming naturally and without force.
Dhanica reflected, “Planning our wedding for one year was a roller coaster. It was definitely a team building experience for me and James, but it brought out the best in us. I focused on wedding preparations while James looked after the construction of our new home.”
As the newlyweds step onto their next adventure together, their love, rooted in destiny and nurtured by time, continues to inspire everyone who witnessed the #DHANgetsLAOd story.