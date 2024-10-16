Threads of fate: The Lim-Lao Wedding

Sometimes, the person we’re destined to spend forever with has been quietly walking beside us all along. A story as beautiful as that of Christopher James Limchua Lao and Dhanica Ghienne Mharrie Lim reminds us that it’s only when the timing is right that we realize love has been under our radar the whole time.

Fate

Six-year-old Dhanica, born in Manila, had to move to Cebu with her mother who managed a family fruit importation business and cold storage facility—Columbia Fruit Traders. While growing up, Dhanica often dreamed of a life abroad, hoping to study or settle in foreign lands. Yet, no matter how far her heart wandered, Cebu always had a way of calling her back.

It was in 2017 when fate first crossed the paths of Dhanica and James at the Taipan Toastmasters Club. Both were preoccupied with their own lives, entangled in careers and relationships that kept them apart. Yet, fate was at work behind the scenes, ensuring that their paths would intersect again. Years later, in 2021, they began meeting each other at different events. It wasn’t until a Toastmasters hybrid meeting in 2022, however, that the stars aligned. In that fateful gathering, Dhanica brought cookies for the group, and James—an unapologetic cookie lover—indulged. What started with cookies soon evolved into a recipe for love.