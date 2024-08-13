Three fall in drug den raid in Bohol

A DRUG den raid conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office and the Bohol Maritime Police at 9:45 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2024, in Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City, Bohol resulted in the arrest of three persons.

Those taken into custody were alleged drug den maintainer Lyndon Oronan, 35, his cousin Jason Oronan, 38, who is a painter, and alleged drug den customer Ronnel Marquez, 19, a laborer.

Seized during the operation were 15 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with an estimated average market value of P102,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone, and drug paraphernalia.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara said they monitored Oronan for two weeks before they conducted the anti-illegal drug operation after receiving information about his illegal drug activity.

Oronon was reportedly detained in 2017 for illegal drugs but was later released from custody after the court dismissed his case.

This time, the suspect will be facing charges that do not require bail: operating a drug den and trafficking illegal drugs. (AYB, TPT)