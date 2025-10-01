Three JO workers sacked for illegal drugs

THREE job order (JO) employees of the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital were dismissed from service after testing positive for illegal drugs during a routine random drug test conducted in September.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia Chan told reporters on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, that City Hospital Administrator Lynart Omnes issued termination orders to the individuals involved.

The termination letters were issued on Monday, Sept. 29.

City Hospital Chief of Clinics Francis Neil Quirante also confirmed during the interview that the JO employees who had tested positive for illegal drugs have since been terminated from their posts.

SunStar Cebu earlier reported that over 150 personnel from the City District Hospital underwent surprise drug tests during a general assembly held on the third week of September.

Of the 156 personnel tested, three male hospital staff members tested positive from the first batch of drug screening.

The hospital said the dismissals are part of its policy to maintain a drug-free workplace.

While regular employees are entitled to due process following a confirmatory test, JO workers may be dismissed immediately.

The confirmatory test result for the regular employee from the City Treasurer’s Office who tested positive for illegal drugs on the first week of September is expected to be released within the week.

Chan reminded all government employees that random drug testing is regularly conducted.

She urged everyone to stop any involvement in illegal drugs, as it harms both the individuals and the quality of their service.

“The City will not hesitate to terminate those found to be positive,” said Chan. / DPC