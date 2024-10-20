Three killed, two critical after multi-vehicle crash in Carcar City

THREE people died, two are in critical condition, and one was injured in an accident involving three motorcycles and a private vehicle in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City, past 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The fatalities were identified as Klaudet Powao Tobilla, 22, Ian Flores, 21, and Ronel Medina, 23, all declared dead on arrival.

The critically injured individuals are Alison Jose Santos, 27, and Axel Dela Cerna, 18.

The injured person was identified as Trisia Nicole Monter, 22. The driver of the private vehicle, Rob Joseph Orias, reportedly did not sustain injury.

Monter was riding a Yamaha Aerox with Tobilla as a passenger. Flores was driving a Red Rusi with Dela Cerna as a passenger, while Santos was riding a Black TMX Rusi with Medina as a passenger.

According to the initial investigation, Monter was heading to Barangay Tuyom from Barangay Liburon but stopped to assist Flores and Santos, who had already crashed in the middle of the road.

While Monter was helping the victims, another private vehicle passed by, leading to a collision that resulted in the deaths and injuries of those involved.

All victims were transported by responders from the Carcar City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar, while the suspect driver is currently in police custody.

If an amicable settlement is not reached between the families of the victims, the suspect driver will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicides and damage to property.

The suspect's vehicle was damaged by a stone thrown by the victims' families, who were reportedly upset about the incident. (DVG)