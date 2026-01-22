Thrift bank grows footprint, boosts financial access

CEBU-FOUNDED City Savings Bank Inc. (CitySavings), the thrift banking unit of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines, expanded its regional footprint in 2025, strengthening access to banking services in the Visayas and supporting Cebu’s role as a regional economic hub.

In a statement, the bank upgraded its branch lite in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental into a full-service branch in the fourth quarter, enhancing its capacity to serve customers in Central and Western Visayas with financial and employment links to Cebu.

The move forms part of CitySavings’ broader network expansion, which included three new full branches in Luzon and two branch lite units in Masbate and Camarines Sur.

CitySavings said the expansion supports its “Bangko ng Barangay” strategy, combining digital banking tools with in-branch service to reach mass market clients such as teachers, government employees, pensioners, and small entrepreneurs—segments with strong presence in Cebu and nearby provinces.

“Our growth is about bringing simple and accessible banking to the communities we serve,” CitySavings president and chief executive officer Manuel Santiago, Jr. said, noting the bank now operates more than 150 branches nationwide. / KOC