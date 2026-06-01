Thrift bank pushes expansion amid economic uncertainty

CHINA Bank Savings (CBS) is pushing ahead with its nationwide expansion despite economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures, citing sustained demand for banking services and credit among Filipino consumers and entrepreneurs.

The thrift bank said it converted 10 branch-lite units into full-service branches in April and plans to open five more before the end of the second quarter, bringing its network to 190 branches nationwide.

“We continue to expand our branch network despite accelerating inflation,” said Jan Nikolai Lim, senior vice president and head of the Retail Banking Group, adding that the bank remains confident in the resilience of the Philippine economy and the growth prospects of Filipino entrepreneurs.

The expansion comes as CBS posted strong first-quarter results. Net income rose 11.5 percent year-on-year to P631.2 million, while net interest income increased 20.4 percent to P2.8 billion, driven by lending growth.

Total assets reached P217.3 billion as of March, backed by a customer base of more than one million. Net loans grew 11.5 percent to P155.5 billion, led by salary and business loans, while deposits rose 12 percent to P191.4 billion.

CBS president James Christian Dee attributed the performance to customer loyalty and trust, while chairman Ricardo Chua said the bank’s relatively young organization allows it to adapt quickly to changing market conditions.

The bank maintained a non-performing loan ratio of 2.9 percent and said its loan-loss provisions remain adequate.

As of end-March, CBS operated 175 branches, 34 APD lending centers and 73 APD branch-lite units supported by more than 3,000 employees nationwide.

For the rest of 2026, CBS said it will continue expanding higher-yielding loan segments, growing deposits and investing in both digital and physical banking channels to sustain growth. / KOC