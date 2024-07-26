Thrift bank to open more ‘branch-lite’ units

THE retail lending arm of China Banking Corp. is eyeing to open at least 10 “branch-lite branches” across the country, aiming to enhance accessibility to financial services.

Currently, China Bank Savings (CBS) has about 70 branch-lite locations nationwide. A branch-lite is a smaller version of a bank with only two to four employees offering basic banking services.

“For Cebu, we are opening a branch-lite in Danao,” said Niel Jumawan, CBS Automatic Payroll Deduction Lending Group head and first vice president.

Jumawan and his team were in Cebu for the Cebu leg of the bank’s financial wellness roadshow for Department of Education (DepEd) teachers and staff, tapping them as champions in promoting financial literacy.

The team visited schools in the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Cebu. In Cebu City, CBS tapped the teachers and staff of the Mabolo Elementary School.

“We recognize the critical role that teachers play in our community, as well as in shaping our students’ lives. Our goal is to make sure that they are equipped with the resources, knowledge and skills to make better choices, plan ahead and ultimately, achieve financial independence,” said Jumawan. “We are sincerely grateful for this partnership with the Department of Education as this provides a platform for CBS to reach out to our esteemed educators nationwide.”

According to Jumawan, DepEd is one of the government agencies that employs over a million workers. It comprises workforce personnel holding various functions such as administrative, technical, supervisory and teaching positions.

“The goal of this roadshow is for teachers to also cascade the knowledge and learnings that they get from the program to their students,” he said.

The financial wellness roadshow consisted of refresher courses focusing on proper financial planning, debt management, personal statement of assets and liabilities analysis and effective saving strategies.

Jumawan said this program will help the government bring in more Filipinos into the formal financial system.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the share of Filipinos with bank accounts reached 65 percent of the adult population in 2022.

The result of the BSP’s 2021 Financial Inclusion Survey showed that the banked population was at about 56 percent of all adults in 2021, up from just 29 percent in 2019. This is about 22 million Filipinos who have gained access to formal financial accounts between 2019 and 2021.

According to Jumawan, it is still the lack of government-issued IDs that hinder more Filipinos to join the formal financial system as well as the absence of banks in far-flung areas.

“The desire to save is there,” he said.

CBS, he added, supports its branch-lites with a digital platform so people living far from these areas still have the option to open accounts or do basic banking services using their smartphones.

CBS has a network of 168 branches including APD Lending Centers and about 70 branch-lites, a total of 238 locations nationwide.

Its ATM network is the country’s second largest in the thrift bank category, with 210. The bank’s presence in Visayas and Mindanao extends to 20 branches, 10 APD Lending Centers and 40 branch-lites.

After Cebu, the team will also extend the financial wellness roadshow to Iloilo, Bacolod and Dumaguete. / KOC