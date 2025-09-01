'Thrilla 2' title draws flak

THE camp of World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem has responded to a sports columnist’s criticism that the upcoming promotion featuring Jerusalem should not be called “Thrilla in Manila 2.”

In his latest column on a well-known sports website, the said veteran writer argued that using the iconic title was an insult to the original protagonists — American boxing legends Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier — who both passed away years ago.

The original “Thrilla in Manila” was held on October 1, 1975, at the Araneta Coliseum. It was a brutal battle where Ali defeated Frazier via 14th-round TKO in what was then their third and final encounter. At that time, world title fights were contested for 15 rounds, unlike today’s 12-round limit.

According to the columnist, labeling Jerusalem’s upcoming bout as “Thrilla in Manila 2” diminishes the weight and honor of Ali and Frazier’s historic fight.

He even criticized Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, the promoter of the event, who has secured the backing of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Pacquiao earlier explained that he conceived the promotion as part of the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Ali-Frazier trilogy. The columnist said he understood Pacquiao’s need to promote the card but strongly objected to dubbing the event “Thrilla in Manila 2.”

Jerusalem’s longtime trainer Michael Domingo quickly defended his boxer after learning of the columnist’s remarks.

“Nganong nakasulti man siya ana? World champion si Melvin, nakahatag siya og dungog sa Pilipinas. Kini maoy ikatulo niyang title defense. Duha naman lang gani ni sila nga world champions karon sa atoa,” Domingo said.

(Why would he say that? Melvin is a world champion who has brought honor to the Philippines. This will be his third title defense. We only have two world champions in the country right now.)

“Angay unta nato suportahan ang atong world champions para mas madasig. Pero iyaha man sab na. Basta kami, mag-focus lang gyud mi sa duwa,” added Domingo

(We should be supporting our world champions so they’ll be more inspired. But that’s his opinion. As for us, we’ll just stay focused on the fight.)

In “Thrilla in Manila 2” slated for Oct. 29, 2025, Jerusalem (24-4, 12 KOs) will defend his crown against South African contender Siyakholwa Kuse (9-2-1, 4 KOs) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.